Almost £45 million turnover reported by Sustainable Building Services (UK)

LEADING retrofit decarbonisation turnkey solutions provider Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd has revealed details on its record year for growth in the year 2023 to 2024, increasing turnover by more than 60% to almost £45 million.

SBS’ turnover is now more than quadrupled what it reported only four years ago, with similar levels of increased profitability, having experienced rapid growth and consecutive record-breaking years since then. 2024 is similarly set to continue this streak with already £70m of work secured in the pipeline.

The northwest based business was also recognised through numerous awards during the past 12 months, being shortlisted for many industry and business awards, including the Construction News Awards, Investors in People Awards and securing The Retrofit Academy Awards’ Retrofit Contractor of the Year. SBS also became a founding member of the industry leading National Home Decarbonisation Group upon inception in May 2023, playing a key role in industry-wide collaboration on an unprecedented scale.

Gary Lawson, managing director at Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd, said: “We’ve had a very successful few years. Especially during the difficult economic times we’ve all experienced, it’s a testament to the high standards and care the team has consistently put into their work – allowing us to maintain our efforts in helping people face the everyday pressures of life by ensuring their homes are safe, dry, warm, and energy-efficient.

“We’re a purpose-led business and it’s a privilege to lead such a team, and to work with them towards achieving our ambitions of decarbonising the UK’s housing stock. What we do is of tremendous importance both on a national scale, but also, and more importantly, on an individual scale when we’re working in communities making real, tangible social difference, positively impacting communities across the UK.”

As well as its fiscal success, SBS has also expanded its team in the past year. Now more than 90 strong, 12% of its workforce is made up of apprentices. Additionally, SBS has either promoted or enrolled more than 90% of its employees on vocational courses.

Gary added: “As well as training the next generation through our apprenticeship schemes, we also invest in our current workforce at all stages of their career so that they can grow and fulfil their potential as well. This is one of the premier reasons I believe we have such a high staff retention rate.”

Some of the SBS team have been with the company for more than 20 years and have even brought other members of their family into the fold as well.

Derek Horrocks, owner of Sustainable Building Services (UK) Ltd, said: “In business, it’s important to have your eyes on the future – and our direction of travel is hugely exciting at SBS. For example, we’re investing heavily in FinTech and PropTech solutions, however, it’s important to also look back to see the progress we’ve made already, and this recent growth has increased my pride in the team even more.

“Together we’re making a significant difference to people living in homes throughout the country, improving living conditions and helping to alleviate fuel poverty and the pressure of energy prices. Our work goes towards tackling the climate crisis too, and while there’s a long way to go on that front, I’m confident that collaboration across the housing decarbonisation sector will push us a long way in the right direction.” For more information on SBS, visit: www.sustainablebuildinguk.com

