Architecture meets art on the Grand Union with Sanipex at Mitre Yard

Mitre Yard is a landmark residential development helping to redefine the regeneration zone of West London. Developers O’Shea, one of the largest privately-owned construction and property development companies in London and the Southeast, approached SANIPEX GROUP for help in creating interiors that are as palatial as the building’s surroundings.

Situated on the Grand Union Canal, the development is set to play an important role in one of the city’s most affluent and culturally energetic districts. This small pocket of London is home to huge globally recognised brands, from Harrods and Harvey Nichols to Victoria & Albert Museum and Kensington Palace.

Mitre Yard offers innovation at every level – with 21 floors offering a choice of spaciously designed apartment types all with perfectly proportioned living spaces.

The interior decor is specified to include a stylish palette of warm tone hues, rich vertical grain timber and complementary ceramic marbled style floor and wall tiling. Each space is sleek, functional and inviting for high-end London living.

Meeting the brief, brassware solutions from the luxury BAGNODESIGN brand create an affluent atmosphere in the bathrooms, in line with the development’s underlying theme of ‘Where Architecture Meets Art’. Basin mixers and wastes, thermostatic shower mixers and shower heads from BAGNODESIGN all feature, creating the desired atmosphere of sophisticated urban elegance.

Specification includes beautiful Zephyr brassware and spa-inspired Cube showerheads, along with quality AQUAECO plumbing solutions.

