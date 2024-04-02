Arco Returns to Health & Safety Event for 140th Anniversary

UK’s leading safety company will showcase responsible ranges and joined-up safety solutions at the NEC in Birmingham.
Arco, the UK’s leading safety company, will be exhibiting at this year’s Health & Safety Event, scheduled to take place from the 30th April to 2nd May at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
The event takes place during a momentous year for both Arco and the health and safety industry, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Health and Safety at Work Act (HSWA) and Arco’s 140th anniversary.
Arco’s interactive exhibition can be found in Hall 4, Stand 4/G100 and has been designed to take visitors on a journey through the hierarchy of control, emphasising the importance of a joined-up approach to safety management. With a focus on consultancy, training, expert advice, compliance and sustainability, Arco aims to demonstrate its unparalleled safety expertise.
Visitors to the Arco stand can expect immersive experiences, including virtual reality demonstrations where they will be placed in realistic environments, highlighting hazards within working at height and confined spaces. The stand will also showcase Arco’s award-winning Responsible hi-vis and Responsible workwear product ranges, as well as its product-assurance process and independent UKAS-accredited laboratory.
Ahead of the event, Arco has been shortlisted in four categories for the 2024 Safety and Health Excellence Awards. Arco is nominated for: BSIF Product Innovation Award Safety Product Category (Non-PPE), Campaign of the Year, Distributor of the Year and Marketing Campaign of the Year, as well as sponsoring and judging this year’s inaugural Sustainable Company of the Year award. The winners will be announced during the award ceremony that will take place on the second night of the three-day Health & Safety Event.
Gareth Wray, Marketing Director at Arco, commented: “We are thoroughly excited to be attending The Health & Safety Event during such a special year for Arco and the industry. We have gone above and beyond to create a truly engaging experience for visitors, showcasing our expertise not only in sourcing and delivering quality and compliant products, but in driving forward sustainable practices and offering joined-up safety solutions.
“We look forward to interacting with the many attendees and sharing our expertise to drive positive change in safety practices.”
