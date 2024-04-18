BGEN awarded £84million contract at Hinkley Point C by GE Steam Power Systems

BGEN to deliver major Electrical and Instrumentation project

Win builds on BGEN’s strong nuclear energy credentials and supports UK’s energy transition

Project awarded on ‘effective collaboration, cooperation and camaraderie’ between BGEN and GE Steam Power Systems

BGEN, one of the UK’s largest engineering firms driving the energy transition, has been awarded a £84million project by GE Steam Power Systems to provide electrical and instrumentation solutions to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

When complete, Hinkley Point C is expected to deliver 7% of the UK’s CO 2 -free energy for the next 60 years. The plant is projected to generate 3.2+ GW to the grid – that’s enough to power 6million homes, whilst saving 9million tons of CO 2 emissions a year.

GE Steam Power will supply the two conventional power islands for HPC, which include the Arabelle steam turbine, generator and other critical equipment.

The Arabelle produces 2% more power output than a traditional configuration, has a 99.96% reliability rate and will be the largest ever to be built – and each capable of each producing 1,770 MW of electrical power.

BGEN’s remit includes the design, supply and installation of electrical and instrumentation packages for Unit 1 and Unit 2 Turbine Halls of the nuclear power plant. Standing at 50 metres high, each will house one of the world’s largest Arabelle steam turbines, along with a generator and other critical equipment.

In terms of electrical scope, BGEN’s turnkey project solution include the installation of the Isolated Phase Busducts (IPBs), design verification, seismic qualification, supply and installation of structural support and containment systems, the installation of electrical equipment and cables, in addition to termination and testing.

BGEN’s project scope for instrumentation engineering includes the design and seismic qualification of instrument frames and canopies, the fabrication and final assembly of instrumentation and associated equipment, the supply and installation of structural support and containment systems and instrument tubing, the installation of field instruments and associated equipment, as well as cable installation, termination and testing.

Zied Ben-Chabaane, Site Director at GE Steam Power Systems, said: “We are delighted to sign the subcontractor agreement, for the electrical and instrumentation and control package at Hinkley Point C, with our preferred bidder, UK electrical subcontractor BGEN.

“In doing so, we mark a very important milestone in our subcontracting journey, which will support our Hinkley Point C project execution plan. Our agreement is the result of effective collaboration, cooperation, and camaraderie amongst our teams at GE Steam Power Systems, BGEN, as well as the support from our client and EDF Energy subsidiary, NNB GenCo.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those involved for their great work and dedication to be able to reach this achievement. We are very confident that together with BGEN, this project will be a great success.”

Robin Whitehead, CEO of BGEN said: “This contract that we’ve secured with GE Power Systems is our latest prestigious win within the nuclear energy sector. It’s testament to our proven collaborative approach and ability to deliver turnkey solutions in a highly regulated environment.”

For further information on BGEN visit https://b-gen.co.uk.

