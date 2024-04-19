Environment Bank appoints Catherine Spitzer as new Chief Executive

Environment Bank, a leading nature restoration company and biodiversity net gain (BNG) provider which delivers solutions to the built environment industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Spitzer as its new Chief Executive Officer.

She joins Environment Bank with a proven track record in scaling businesses and implementing successful growth strategies. Catherine previously served as Managing Director at property consulting firm Bidwells LLP.

In her new role, Catherine will oversee Environment Bank’s strategic direction, working closely with stakeholders to develop innovative BNG solutions for developers in England. She will also develop the company’s voluntary ‘Nature Shares’ proposition, aimed at large organisations with nature-positive ambitions.

Commenting on her appointment, Catherine said: “I am delighted to join Environment Bank and to have the opportunity to contribute to such important work. This is a very exciting new phase for the company with the BNG regulations coming into force in February. I am looking forward to working with developers and delivering the highest integrity BNG solutions in the market.”

Out-going CEO, James Cross, who has led Environment Bank since 2018, said:

“Working alongside Professor David Hill and building such an amazing team has been a career highlight for me. With the BNG regulations passing into law in February 2024, the time is right for me to now pass on the baton to Catherine and I wish her and the whole team the very best of luck for the next phase of their journey.”

Founder and Chair of Environment Bank, Professor David Hill, expressed gratitude for James Cross’s contributions. He said: “We extend our thanks to James for his many years of service and leadership. His passion for conservation and his strategic focus and expertise across the land-based sectors has been instrumental in shaping Environment Bank’s success. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Professor Hill also warmly welcomed Catherine Spitzer to the role, expressing confidence in her ability to lead Environment Bank into its next phase of growth and impact. “Catherine brings a unique combination of private equity investment, leadership, commercial experience and delivery to Environment Bank and we are excited to have her on board to lead the next stage of growth,” he added.

