Farrans Construction completes £37m Keynsham Recycling Hub

Leading building and civil engineering contractor Farrans Construction has completed a new £37m Keynsham Recycling Hub for client Bath & North East Somerset Council, on time and on budget.

The significant project involved the development of a modern facility offering a range of services that have made it easier for residents to recycle and help reduce general waste and operational costs. The four-hectare site includes a reuse shop for people to donate pre-loved items for resale and an MOT and Servicing Centre.

While the Reuse and Recycling Centre opened to the public in April 2023, Phase 2 of the project continued throughout the year with the demolition of the old Pixash Recycling Centre. Additional construction works in this phase included the development of new operational infrastructure for waste and recycling collections and bulk transfer to processing or treatment sites and a significant installation of sorting and baling equipment for recyclables. Phase 2 was completed in January this year.

Clare Taylor, contracts manager at Farrans Construction, said: “Our team has been proud to deliver Keynsham Recycling Hub, a state-of-the-art facility which offers its visitors a truly sustainable experience by encouraging reuse and recycling in line with the council’s Climate and Ecological Emergency policy aims. With its own onsite power generation capabilities, this hub is an example of what can be created with innovation and collaboration.

“We have worked with local partners in Keynsham and the wider B&NES region to provide employment and training opportunities, engage in educational and community initiatives and support the local economy throughout the project. We worked with local supply chain, led construction workshops for 1,295 school children and donated over £4,000 to charities in this area. We have had a growing presence in the Bath and Bristol region over the last decade and we are continuing our work here on site at a large public transport hub at Bristol Airport with our JV partner Alun Griffiths.”

Councillor Tim Ball, cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “The investment in construction of the purpose-built, modern Keynsham Recycling Hub and the consolidation of collections, disposal and recycling processing operations will help to reduce general waste and operational costs and ensure the service can meet current pressure and future demand from an increasing population.”

Information on the new reuse and recycling centre can be found on the council website including directions and a layout of the new site.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals