FSi Promat to raise awareness of the need to accommodate movement in passive fire protection at Fire Safety Event

FSi Promat will highlight the need to account for movement in buildings when specifying passive fire protection in a presentation at this year’s Fire Safety Event.
Speaking at the ASFP stage at 12pm on Tuesday, April 30, Technical Manager at FSi Promat, Paul Nash, and the passive fire specialist’s National Commercial and Marketing Manager, David Roulstone will take an in-depth look at the application of fire stopping and how movement can affect its performance.
Appearing as part of the Association for Specialist Fire Protection (ASFP) passive fire protection seminar programme, FSi Promat will build on the work it has done to raise awareness of the potential issues that movement can cause to built-in fire protection, in the worst case causing it to become non-compliant.
In addition, FSI Promat’s team will be on hand on stand 5/D115 throughout the three-day event, discussing the impact of movement on a practical level and how this can be accommodated with a third-party evaluated solution.
David said: “With an increasing focus on robust building safety following the Hackitt Review, the Fire Safety Event is the ideal forum to explore the challenges – and solutions – in designing and installing passive fire protection to ensure it performs as expected in the event of a fire breaking out.
“Ensuring that the correct passive fire protection is in place when specifying products at the design stage is essential – but it is important that this remains compliant throughout the life span of the building. Taking into consideration the part that movement plays in this is vital to prevent tears and cracks.
“FSi Promat will demonstrate why movement should be considered, and what can be done to address this when specifying fire stopping, primarily by using our specialist Flexi Coat solution.”
FSi Promat’s sister company Promat will also be represented alongside the team at the Fire Safety Event, which takes place from 30th April to 2nd May at the NEC in Birmingham. Both part of the Etex group, the brands offer complimentary passive fire solutions with Promat specialising in protective board solutions used to maintain compartmentation and provide structural integrity in the event of a fire, while FSi Promat is a leading manufacturer of fire stopping and cavity barriers.
