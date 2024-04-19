Internet Service Provider Zzoomm Helps Drive IoT Connectivity in the UK’s Construction Industry

Although the construction industry has seemingly lagged behind in adopting digital transformation, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) has significantly accelerated its advancement and innovation. As covered in a previous post about global IoT connectivity, the interconnection of networks and devices can range from smart appliances and cellular connectivity with IoT sim cards to machines and automobiles. Although a truly connected IoT network on a global scale remains a work in progress, the industrial benefits of IoT are already being realized in construction.

For instance, the use of sensors enables managers to remotely monitor parameters crucial to site safety and building integrity, such as temperature, humidity, and air pressure. Meanwhile, drones with wireless connectivity can also contribute to occupational health and safety by surveying job sites and detecting potential hazards, on top of reducing the need for manual labour through efficient transport of materials. However, such devices can only be leveraged for managing job sites and improving productivity with the help of a high-speed internet connection.

This is where the internet service provider Zzoom comes in. It offers reliable broadband services to fully exploit IoT in the UK’s construction industry.

Zzoomm’s business broadband services

The success of IoT implementation in construction sites and projects highly depends on reliable internet connectivity. As a network builder and UK ISP, Zzoomm responds to this need by offering full fibre broadband services, which utilise fibre-optic cable technologies to provide greater bandwidth at faster speeds.

Besides broadband services for residential use, Zzoomm’s network plans with giga-fast and symmetrical speeds of up to 2,000Mbps are also available with free setup and installation for businesses, including building, design, and construction companies. While the advanced router connection already ensures real-time data transmission and progress monitoring, Zzoomm’s local customer assistance further reduces the risk of downtime and productivity losses caused by service errors and interruptions.

Growing customer base and service coverage

Aside from high implementation costs, a notable disadvantage in adopting IoT for construction is the possibility of limited connectivity in remote or rural job sites. However, Zzoomm’s role as one of the UK’s emerging alternative broadband networks (altnet) directly addresses this concern.

To illustrate, the Oxford-based ISP has doubled its customer base in the last few months, reaching the 20,000 customer milestone. This achievement is mainly attributed to Zzoomm’s commitment to completing a series of local network extensions across the UK, stretching from Henley-on-Thames into neighbouring Shiplake. The expanded service coverage enables the UK’s construction sector to deploy projects even in less industrial areas without worrying about whether or not their IoT devices and networks can operate effectively.

What’s next for Zzoomm

Currently, Zzoomm aims to achieve its target of passing 200,000 properties by the first quarter of 2024 and 1 million domestic and business premises across 85 UK towns by the end of 2025. Though ambitious, the future remains bright for the altnet provider, as it is being fuelled by significant investments and partnerships.

Besides the £100m equity investment from Oaktree Capital, Zzoomm is also among the bidders for Trooli, a peer altnet provider. Having made it through the second round of auction with Virgin Media O2 as one of its contenders, Zzoomm’s prospects for connecting semi-rural and rural postcodes like Dorset to fibre broadband become increasingly possible. Should the merger go through, construction companies and stakeholders located in such areas can look forward to reliable connectivity and bandwidth. Nonetheless, Zzoomm is already transforming the UK’s construction sector with its ability to generate, deliver, and transfer real-time data with advanced fibre connections for IoT systems and networks.