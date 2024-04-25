Major recladding project taking shape at West Point in Leeds

Work to transform a 16-storey residential scheme at Wellington Street in central Leeds is progressing at pace, with Caddick Construction appointed to remove the cladding facade and commence reinstallation of regulatory compliant materials.

Delivered on behalf of Mainstay Residential and West Point Management, the £24.5 million project at West Point residential complex, is one of the largest recladding contracts outside of London, with this scheme due for completion in May 2025, following a 121-week programme.

The building, which was not originally constructed by Caddick, has remained occupied throughout the project with Caddick working considerately to ensure residents’ safety and comfort throughout, with clear and direct lines of communication established.Paul Dodsworth, Caddick Construction Group Managing Director, comments: “As with any project in an occupied building – in a challenging city centre location and particularly one of scale – safety compliance, consideration, efficiency and communication are absolutely vital to the success of the job. Our carefully selected project team endeavours to ensure the safety and comfort of residents is upheld whilst building work is undertaken on-site. As such, we have partnered with the Considerate Constructors Scheme on this, and every development we undertake, with our recent on-site score coming back at an impressive 45. This enables Caddick to set and push the boundary when measured against our peers in the industry.”

