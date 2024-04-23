Miller Homes and Citra Living join forces to deliver new Private Rented Sector homes

Miller Homes and Citra Living, which is part of Lloyds Banking Group, have joined forces to deliver 100 Private Rented Sector homes at Miller Homes’ Roman Croft development in Priorslee, Telford.

Working together they will provide much needed additional new homes for open market rent which will help to meet the significant demand for high-quality rental properties.

The 100 homes for Citra at Roman Croft are being developed with environmental sustainability in mind. Every house is entirely gas-free, using an air source heat pump for heating, and is equipped with an electric vehicle charger.

They will be delivered in two phases, with 46 in the first phase and 54 in the second, and handover of the homes is expected to be completed by July 2026.

Danny O’Connor, Divisional Managing Director at Miller Homes, said:

“We are pleased to have agreed a deal with Citra Living to deliver 100 homes for the private rented sector in Priorslee, and hope this forms the foundation for many more in the future.

“Miller Homes’ Roman Croft development offers residents a blend of thriving town life and picturesque countryside living, with easy access to both Wolverhampton and Birmingham, and the Shropshire Hills on the doorstep.”

Matthew Bench, Group Managing Director – Partnerships at Miller Homes, said:

“Building Private Rented Sector homes as part of our business model, like these for Citra Living, allows us to continue diversifying our portfolio, while creating new opportunities for land acquisition and supporting our overall growth ambitions to 6,500 homes per year.”

Andy Hutchinson, CEO of Citra Living, said:

“Working with Miller Homes to deliver these more energy efficient new homes supports the delivery our goal to help more people live in the place they want and in the kind of modern home they want to live.

“By teaming up with experienced, forward-thinking housebuilders, like Miller, we can bring more, better quality homes in great locations to the market more quickly.”

Roman Croft, and the neighbouring Earl’s Grange development, both at Priorslee, offer easy access to the A5 and M54 motorway and are just 5 minutes from Telford town centre. Fantastic local amenities including Telford Central Rail Station and Priorslee Lake are on the doorstep. The wider Priorslee site covers over 75 acres which will provide 1,100 homes. The community will benefit from new amenities including a new community building, a primary school, a local retail centre, a retirement village and land made available for a new GP surgery, as well as football pitches and a skate park.

