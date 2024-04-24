MKM Building Supplies (Group) Limited Announces Full Year Results

Investment into existing and new and branches drives further growth

M.K.M Building Supplies Limited, the UK’s largest independent builders’ merchant, is pleased to announce full year results for the period ended 30 September 2023.

Highlights:

13% increase in annual revenues to £927m (2022: £818m)

Profits of £88.5m (2022: £91m), reflecting new branch openings

18 additional branches added during the year: 13 new branch opening 5 branches added through acquisition 4 further branches opened since September – taking total to 125

Market outperformance underpinned by: Branch network growth High customer service rating Breadth of product availability and range

Good progress on sustainability initiatives: Reducing emissions via adoption of e-forklift trucks and a greater share of BEV Trebled the number of sustainable products for sale Accredited with the Ecovadis bronze status

Continued strong focus on supporting local and national charitable causes: Helped raise £0.5m working with local communities



Kate Tinsley, CEO of MKM Building Supplies, said:

“2023 was another solid year for the business. We saw MKM continue to outperform, against what was a more challenging market than recent prior years. This performance was driven by our strategic focus on new branch openings, investing in existing branches, ensuring product availability, a motivated team and our continued commitment to local communities and service.While we have grown into a national business, we have always kept to our roots, which is to work with local Branch Directors, meeting local needs and customer service at the individual branch level. We do this by incentivising local management and staff and by giving each branch significant autonomy. The result is that we have stronger relationships with our customer base, ensuring their repeat business and, through reputation, grow our market share.”

