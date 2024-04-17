OCS Secures Seven-Year Contract for FM Services in Scottish Court Buildings

OCS, the global facilities management company, has clinched a seven-year contract (with options for clients to extend for up to another two years) to deliver total facilities management services to the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), encompassing a combined 74 sites. SCTS serves as an independent body providing administrative support to Scottish Courts, devolved tribunals, and the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG), while COPFS is Scotland’s prosecution service and death investigation authority.

This new contract builds on a previous six-year agreement spanning from 2017 to 2023, with an extended term until June 2024. It solidifies OCS’s enduring relationship with SCTS and COPFS, spanning over 13 years. Core services encompass cleaning, maintenance, security, and project management.

The latest contract award underscores OCS’s steadfast service delivery. OCS clinched the contract through a competitive tender process, with SCTS and COPFS opting to continue their partnership with OCS, recognising it as the optimal solution for their diverse site requirements.

Of the sites managed by SCTS and COPFS, 44% were established before 1960, with 86% predating 1900, categorising them as historically listed sites. OCS faces the challenge of maintaining and future-proofing these sites, enhancing their sustainability while preserving their historical significance. In 2023, OCS completed 15 sustainability projects across their estates and assisted COPFS in securing £10.8 million for retrofitting and decarbonising their buildings. OCS also surpassed its 15% carbon emission reduction target for SCTS, achieving an impressive 27% reduction instead.

Under the new contract, OCS will deploy smart building technology to monitor carbon emissions and optimise site productivity. Additionally, they plan to increase the use of cleaning robotics to streamline cleaning processes. In the realm of security, they adopt a “target zero accident” approach, prioritising proactive and de-escalation techniques to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of staff, clients, and the public.

In terms of social responsibility, OCS remains committed to supporting Scottish Autism and Women’s Refuge, two charities active in the communities served by this contract. Scottish Autism is the largest provider of autism-specific services in Scotland, while Women’s Refuge is the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse organisation. Moreover, OCS will back grassroots football teams and introduce annual volunteer days for managers and supervisors.

Colin Rushforth, Account Director at OCS, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with SCTS and COPFS for another seven years. Our shared commitment to service excellence, sustainability, and social responsibility has been the cornerstone of our partnership, and we look forward to building upon this legacy in the years to come.”

Kate Leer, Director of the Property & Services Unit at Scottish Courts and Tribunals Services, remarked, “Following a competitive tendering process, we have opted to continue our partnership with OCS. Their consistent excellence in service delivery, their innovative approach to sustainability, and their dedication to social responsibility were pivotal in our decision. Our historic sites present a unique challenge, and we are pleased to collaborate with them again to further reduce carbon emissions, building on significant reductions over recent years. We believe OCS will continue to provide the best support for our facilities management needs over the next seven years.”

