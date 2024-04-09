Quay piece of Teesworks infrastructure primed for action after multi-million-pound investment

A VITAL new quay on the south bank of the River Tees is set to be operational in early summer 2024 for the Teesworks industrial development, after the completion of a multi-million-pound investment programme.

Building work on the first 450-metre phase of the South Bank Heavy Lift Quay is now complete – with 30,000 tonnes of concrete poured into its construction.

A total of c. £114m has been invested into the quay on the back of a loan by the UK Infrastructure Bank, which is to be repaid in full by private partners of Teesworks Ltd, as activity over the quay ramps up.

Combined with the recently completed South Bank Link Road, the quay will help serve SeAH Wind’s huge £650m monopile manufacturing facility, which is currently under construction immediately to the south of the quay.

With its deep-water capabilities and substantial storage, the quay will offer direct access for SeAH’s monopiles to be shipped out to offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

The quay will also enable components and raw materials to be shipped into SeAH’s plant and the wider Teesworks site for use in the manufacturing process.

Its capabilities are already attracting significant interest from other companies in the offshore wind sector, as Teesworks Operations Director Garry O’Malley explained.

Mr O’Malley said: “South Bank Heavy Lift Quay will be a major strategic facility for the North Sea offshore wind industry over the next few decades.

“There’s a real shortage of ports on the east coast which have deep water capabilities and large areas of land for storing and marshalling offshore wind farm components before they are shipped out for installation.

“South Bank Quay and Teesworks combines both so there’s a real demand for facilities like this.”

The deep-water quay, which has taken two years to build by UK contractor GRAHAM will offer at least 13.6 metres of depth for vessels at any state of the tide.

Its 450-metre length means that two of the largest offshore wind installation vessels can be comfortably accommodated at the same time, using the heavy lift platform of 30t psm.

Leading up to the quay is the recently completed 1.7km South Bank Link Road which unlocks access to more than 500 acres of land, including the SeAH monopile factory, and allows occupiers seamless transport to the Tees and out to the North Sea.

Negotiations are advanced with a potential operator of the quay and the facility is set to be operational by early summer.

Teesworks CEO Martin Corney said: “Both of these vital projects will unlock access and help trigger thousands of jobs on the Teesworks site and in the wider Teesside/ North East region.

“We’ve had a significant amount of interest from global companies on the back of the progress at the quay – and the end of building work means we’re a big step closer to having direct riverside access to Teesworks and a vital route to the North Sea.

“The South Bank Link Road is not only vital to unlocking access for SeAH Wind – it also unlocks 500 acres of land for development.”

A mammoth 40,000 tonnes of asphalt and surfacing has been laid by North East firm Rainton Construction Ltd – part of the MGL Group – in creating the South Bank Link Road.

The £8million of works also include footpaths and a cycleway within proximity to South Bank Station. This underscores the project’s broader aim of enhancing transportation options, not only facilitating rail connectivity but also improving road, cycling and walking infrastructure in the area.

The link road is set to extend further through the South Bank site in future phases with building work on an office hub to serve the quay now well underway.

Plans are now being examined for phase 2A of the South Bank Heavy Lift Quay which could increase the length of the quay by up to 300 metres, depending on demand from potential occupiers and users.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We simply could not have achieved what we have on the Teesworks site without our Joint Venture partners – they have been crucial in how far we’ve come, and these milestones are perfect examples of that. “All the jigsaw pieces are falling into place for South Bank Quay to serve Teesside as a vital link to the North Sea. We’re also making sure the infrastructure, roads and power are all in place so more huge investors can come to Teesworks to create good, well-paid jobs for local people.”

