Sir Robert McAlpine appointed to deliver 2 Finsbury Avenue

Sir Robert McAlpine has today announced that it has been appointed by the Broadgate joint venture, between British Land and GIC, to deliver 2 Finsbury Avenue (“2FA”), a dual high-rise, mixed-use building located in the heart of Broadgate.

Sitting at a height of 170 metres and due to be completed in 2027, 2FA will be an instantly iconic addition to Broadgate and to London’s skyline. The appointment follows work undertaken by Sir Robert McAlpine in delivering 100 Liverpool Street and 1 Broadgate, extending the longstanding partnership with British Land.

The building will boast a 21-storey West office tower and 36-story East office tower, characterised by triangular patterns combining a solid and glazed sawtooth-shaped façade that supports double height spaces. The towers will be linked by a 12-storey podium, incorporating green, leisure and a range of publicly accessible spaces, with a single-story Winter Garden at level 13 connecting the two towers.

2FA will raise the bar in its sustainability strategy. It will be all-electric, and a smart-enabled development ensuring leading carbon and energy efficiency in operation, as well as BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum, WIRED Platinum, Nabers 5-star and EPC ‘A’ accreditations. The office design, designed by architects 3XN and sustainability consultants GXN, includes green spaces and terraces that are designed to foster creative collaboration and social interaction.

Community engagement with the scheme took place amid COVID restrictions, seeing a successful online exhibition facilitated through a dedicated public website, replacing the traditional public consultation. Invitations reached 800 local properties and Broadgate tenants, with local City members and residents expressing excitement to the scheme.

Commenting on the news, Grant Findlay, Executive Managing Director of Buildings at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “We are thrilled to be delivering another world class building for British Land and GIC. 2 Finsbury Avenue is the sixth scheme in the Broadgate framework, following the multi-award-winning 100 Liverpool St and 1 Broadgate projects. This is testament to exemplary industry collaboration and our commitment to nurturing close relationships with our clients to better realise their aspirations and deliver technical excellence.”

David Lockyer, Head of Development at British Land, said: “Our longstanding and collaborative relationship with Sir Robert McAlpine has delivered fantastic buildings for us at Broadgate, so we are delighted to be working with them to deliver this iconic new building at the campus. 2FA will set a new standard for workspace in London and is further proof of the continued demand for world class, sustainable workspace in well-connected locations.”

