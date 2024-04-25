Stoke Gifford’s Aldi Store Set for June Opening

Stoke Gifford’s new Aldi store, situated on a newly developed mixed-use site at Fox Den Road (behind Sainsbury’s), is due to open on Thursday 13th June 2024.

The tentative opening date for the supermarket is currently being advertised on a number of vinyl banners on display at the site.

The Stoke Gifford store is one of 35 that Aldi plans to open across the UK this year.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said:

“After attracting more new customers than any other supermarket in the last 12 months*, we’re more determined than ever to expand our presence across the country.”

“We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, and shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when shopping at Aldi.”

A Costa drive-through became the first unit on the site to begin trading when it opened its doors in early April. Other businesses on the development that will be opening soon are a Premier Inn and a Beefeater restaurant.

The hotel is already being marketed – as the ‘Premier Inn Bristol Parkway (M32)’ – although at the time of writing bookings are not yet open.

Signage at the site suggests that the Beefeater restaurant will be known as ‘The Gifford’, although the venue is yet to be listed on the firm’s website.

Numerous job vacancies at Aldi, Premier Inn and Beefeater are currently being advertised. Links to the relevant recruitment websites may be found on the Jobs page of the Stoke Gifford Journal website.

No opening dates for the hotel and restaurant have been released by the owning company, Whitbread, however it is noted that recruitment adverts are headed: “Starting 23rd May 2024“.

Elsewhere on the site, a row of electric vehicle charging points has been installed, with ten associated parking bays, although these are not yet in use at the time of writing.

Vehicular access to the development is via a single entrance/exit point on the access road into Sainsbury’s. There are five pedestrian access points, the main one being off Great Stoke Way, close to the roundabout near Aviva.

Planning permission for the mixed-use development at Fox Den Road was granted in April 2021 and preparatory work, including the felling of trees around the 4-acre site, took place in January 2022.

Beard Construction was responsible for the construction of the complex on behalf of the developer, Baylis Estates.

A statement on the Baylis Estates websites describes the development as having been “completed in Q1 2024”, adding that it has been “forward sold”.

