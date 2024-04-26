Travelodge opens its 600th hotel at London Oval Cricket Ground

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, has opened its 600th hotel – located at London Oval Cricket Ground. The milestone was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Travelodge Chairman, Martin Robinson, CEO Jo Boydell, ex-England Cricket Captain and Surrey County Cricket Club Director, Alec Stewart OBE, and Surrey County Cricket Club CEO, Steve Elworthy.

London Oval Cricket Ground Travelodge is a 95-room hotel, developed in partnership with Surrey County Cricket Club. The hotel is ideally located for both business and leisure travellers, and is just a minute’s walk from Oval Underground Station. As well as being Travelodge’s 600th hotel, it’s also the group’s 81st hotel in London and has created over 30 new jobs.

London Oval Cricket Ground Travelodge features the group’s new, premium look and feel design which includes a redesigned reception area, next generation rooms and its new restaurant concept, 85 Bar Cafe, offering everything a business or leisure guest (or cricket fan) needs for a comfortable and relaxing stay.

Sustainability has been an important factor when designing the hotel, which has a BREEAM Excellent rating, an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A and a number of sustainable features including; Air Source Heat Pumps for heating water; EV car charging; roof mounted solar PVs to convert the sun’s energy into electricity; green roofs to regulate temperatures and save energy, as well as encouraging biodiversity; low energy lighting throughout the hotel, with motion sensing controls; and aerated showers and taps in the bathrooms to reduce water usage.

This hotel is the first new opening for Travelodge in the UK this year, with a further six hotels currently under construction in Rotherham, Colchester and Bristol, as well as three more in London; Bermondsey, Beckenham and Chiswick. The group also recently announced it is due to start construction on a new hotel in Stratford, London later this year.

Travelodge is continuing to develop its UK pipeline and is committed to expanding its hotel network to offer more choice to its customers and support local economies. The group has over 300 target locations for hotel sites across the UK, including over 100 sites across London – which will drive investment and create local jobs.

London Oval Cricket Ground Travelodge is managed by Darren Bennett, who joined Travelodge seven years ago as Assistant Hotel Manager at London Stratford Hotel and has worked in several other Travelodge hotels across London including Waterloo, Covent Garden and most recently as Hotel Manager in London Mile End Travelodge.

Travelodge Rebrand Photography 2022

Jo Boydell, Chief Executive, Travelodge, commented: “London Oval Cricket Ground Travelodge is a special opening for us, as our 600th hotel. Since opening our first hotel in the UK in 1985, Travelodge has grown across the UK, Ireland and Spain, and we now operate over 46,000 rooms, employ 13,000 colleagues and welcome over 22 million business and leisure customers to our hotels each year.

“We are very proud to open this hotel at the iconic Oval Cricket Ground, in partnership with Surrey County Cricket Club. This hotel has been built to high standards, with sustainability an important factor of the design. It features our new premium look and feel design with our redesigned reception area and next generation rooms, as well as our brand new restaurant concept, 85 Bar Cafe. We are already receiving great feedback from guests, and we look forward to welcoming lots of new guests through a busy cricket season this year.

“We are focused on continuing to grow our portfolio, with over 300 locations identified for new hotels across the UK as well as 20 target locations in Spain – which would create even more jobs and provide further choice and great value to more business and leisure travellers.”

Steve Elworthy, CEO at Surrey CCC said: “It’s great news that the brand new London Oval Cricket Ground Travelodge has opened its doors to the public. The partnership between ourselves and Travelodge will provide cricket fans and visitors to the area with a quality option to stay in the area that is minimising its impact on the environment.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals