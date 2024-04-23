Winvic and Greenbox Celebrate Groundbreaking for Net Zero Carbon Development in Darlington

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public construction and civil engineering projects has been awarded a contract to construct Greenbox’s latest development in Darlington.

Greenbox is a joint venture between Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients, and Citivale, a specialist logistics developer and operator, to provide Grade A industrial units with market-leading environmental credentials.

Winvic will be delivering the 36-week project as Net Zero Carbon in Construction and the companies have celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Works on the 24-acre Greenbox Darlington site – comprising three speculative industrial facilities totalling 402,000 sq ft and including all associated earthworks, drainage and service installations and hard and soft landscaping – will be complete by the end of the year.

Unit 1 – 203,000 sq ft warehouse with 10,000 sq ft office space

Unit 2 – 100,000 sq ft warehouse with 5,000 sq ft office space

Unit 3 – 80,000 sq ft warehouse with 4,000 sq ft office space

The three units will utilise air source heat pumps, will be rooftop PV-ready and will achieve leading sustainability credentials including BREEAM Excellent and EPC A. 10 per cent of the car parking will be constructed for electric vehicles (EV).

The location on the A66, close to three junctions on the A1(M), is a proven manufacturing hub and ‘last mile’ location to the major urban areas of the North East.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s Head of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, commented: “It seems that as we hand over one project with sustainability at its heart, we’re contracted for the next and we’re delighted to be working in partnership with Greenbox for the first time. Thank you to Partners Group and Citivale for putting their trust in our forward-thinking ESG expertise, making Greenbox Darlington Winvic’s twenty-seventh Net Zero Carbon project. Our team is looking forward to a fast start and will deliver the three industrial units before the end of 2024.”

Alex Reynolds, Development Director at Citivale, said: “We are delighted to be working with Winvic on our Greenbox Darlington development. Their ESG commitments and expertise are perfectly aligned with our goal for the Greenbox platform, to create a lasting, positive impact on a local, national and global level and to lead wherever possible in this regard.

Having acquired this planning-ready site at the end of 2023, in a thriving industrial and manufacturing area of the North East, it’s great to have been able to move so quickly to this first milestone in the development and we look forward to working closely with the team to make Greenbox Darlington available for occupation at the very start of next year.”

