Accurately track your powered access machines

Nationwide Platforms, the UK’s leading provider of powered access for working at height, has recently announced its new game-changing tracking service, HireTracker.

HireTracker allows a customer to track their hire through every stage of the rental process, with a live tracking link that remains active from the moment the order is placed all the way up until the machine has been collected at the end of its hire period. The customer can check in on the delivery at any time by clicking on the link, which will direct them to a screen displaying real-time updates on the progress of the hire.

The new tracking system is something that Nationwide Platforms’ customers have requested via customer feedback in the past. Many clients reported that more accurate delivery timings would enable them to plan projects more efficiently, which in turn would boost productivity across the industry as a whole.

Customers who already have a machine out on hire when HireTracker goes live needn’t worry about missing out. Even orders that are midway through being prepared will begin to receive HireTracker updates as soon as the system is online.

With HireTracker, there is a guaranteed three-hour delivery window. As with other courier systems, once the hire is out for delivery, customers can see the driver’s location in real-time. In addition, the tracking system informs the customer when they are the next stop away, as well as when the delivery has been made and the machine is ready to be used.

HireTracker works on collections too, meaning a customer can also use the same system to ensure their machine has been picked up by the courier.

Daniel Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Nationwide Platforms, said: “We make every effort to take on board customer feedback, and HireTracker is a direct answer to many customer requests.

“Knowing the precise arrival time of a machine enables you to plan your day more efficiently. You’re no longer left waiting around all day, nor are you forced to rearrange your schedule for a vague delivery window. Instead, through real-time updates and accurate delivery estimates, HireTracker empowers you to make informed decisions about how to best manage your time and resources. Whether your machine is being dispatched or only a few doors away, you’ll be the first to know.”

For more information on Nationwide Platforms, please visit: https://www.nationwideplatforms.co.uk/en-gb

