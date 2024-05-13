Arco partners with mental health foundation to protect heads ‘Inside and Out’ 

Arco has pledged to donate a share of profits from its hard hat sales to the Mental Health Foundation, as part of a new partnership to “protect heads inside and out”.
From next month, the UK’s leading safety experts will donate 10% of all profits from sales of own-brand hard hats to the UK’s leading charity for mental health.
Arco announced the partnership today as part of Mental Health Awareness Week (13-19 May), underlining the company’s commitment to keeping people safe at work, and its preventative approach to physical and mental well-being.
Guy Bruce, chief executive of Arco, said: “Everything we do is focused on protecting people. We are Experts in Safety, and alongside the physical aspects of safety, we are increasingly aware of how important mental wellbeing is to keeping people safe.
“That is why I am delighted to embark on this partnership with the Mental Health Foundation, supporting their focus on protecting people’s mental wellbeing.
“Prevention is at the heart of everything we do at Arco, and this completely aligns with the Mental Health Foundation’s approach.
“Our collective fundraising activities will help the Mental Health Foundation work to prevent mental wellbeing problems and support people with understanding and achieving better mental health.
Arco will be organising activities and events throughout the year to further support the Mental Health Foundation’s efforts to educate and build people’s mental resilience.
The company is encouraging its staff to take part in the charity’s challenge events, with Guy and his executive team leading the way by signing up for a 25km fundraising hike in the Peak District.
Mark Rowland, CEO of Mental Health Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be launching this partnership with Arco.
“The Mental Health Foundation are the leaders in good mental health in the UK, and Arco’s support will help our work with some of the most vulnerable communities all over the country.”
The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is “Movement: Moving more for our mental health”.
Throughout the week, Arco will be providing its staff with daily updates and resources to support their personal and collective mental health, as well as holding a company-wide step challenge. Find out more about Arco’s corporate social responsibility initiatives
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals