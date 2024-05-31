Big Green Coach provides sustainable transport solutions to industry leaders

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Big Green Coach continues to lead the way in providing carbon-neutral transportation services nationwide. Already established as the UK’s largest events travel company, Big Green Coach continues to grow its Transport Solutions business within the BDC sector, prioritising sustainability and efficiency in its operations.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Green Coach demonstrated agility by pivoting its services to meet the pressing need for safe transportation of essential workers. This move not only showcased its adaptability but also spurred growth in its staff transport business, which continues to expand post-pandemic.



Working with Laing O’Rourke, Eiffage, Kier Group, East West Rail, Volker Rail, Murphy Group, Matiere and other key industry-leading businesses has underscored the growing demand for sustainable transport options within the BDC sector. Big Green Coach’s tailored solutions address the specific needs of these clients, whether it’s streamlining logistics for large-scale projects or facilitating daily commutes for workforce teams, while remaining committed to its carbon-neutral ethos.



The experienced travel company can source a diverse range of vehicles, including cutting-edge electric minivans and environmentally friendly Euro VI coaches. All vehicles are Chapter 8 compliant and come with fully registered and certified drivers. The trusted and professional service also comes with a 24/7 transport manager, ensuring that there is always a single point of contact to deal with any difficult situations.

Paul Johnson, Business Development Manager at Big Green Coach, expressed his enthusiasm about the ongoing growth of the company’s Transport Solutions department:

“We are delighted to continue our longstanding relationships with companies such as EKFB, while also embracing new partnerships within the BDC sector. Leveraging our extensive experience in event travel, we continue to offer robust staff transport solutions. This ongoing growth enables us to expand our services while actively contributing to a sustainable future.”



As Big Green Coach looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental responsibility and client satisfaction, driving positive change within the transportation industry.



Companies looking to find sustainable solutions to their transport needs can request a free consultation with Big Green Coach. The initial call will endeavour to help the sustainable transport experts at Big Green Coach understand the requirements and set out the next steps to achieve the company’s goals.



Request a free one-to-one call with a dedicated member of the Big Green Coach Transport Solutions team and sign up for its Business Travel Newsletter here

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals