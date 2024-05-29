Brick-by-Brick: RED Special Projects completes work on Woodland Village Hub at Legoland Windsor Resort

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, has announced the completion of its works for LEGOLAND Windsor’s Woodland Village. Delivered by the Special Projects division, RED has partnered with Merlin Entertainments again – this news shortly following the topping out of a new hotel at Warwick Castle – to create a large hospitality ‘hub’ within the Village.

The Village, valued at £35 million, aims to create a unique experience that the whole family can enjoy. It has been incorporated into the resort’s surrounding woodland space and includes 150 accommodation lodges, nature trails, brick-building activities, story time areas, and a host of woodland creatures constructed from LEGO® bricks.

The team at RED Special Projects was tasked with constructing a substantial ‘hub’, designed to provide an array of hospitality facilities for the thousands of UK and international visitors expected to stay in the Village each year. This has added an on-site restaurant, industrial kitchen, entertainment space consisting of various play areas, and a stage and bar, to the internationally-renowned destination.

David Nelson at Merlin Entertainments commented: “When investing in such a famous UK landmark destination, it is important to surround yourself with partners that are just as passionate about the project, and able to deliver some very unique and bespoke works. The completion of this project, amongst others, tells us we have found that with RED Special Projects. The Woodland Village, and all the facilities within it, will create long-lasting magical memories for the families that come here, and it makes for an exciting addition to LEGOLAND Windsor.”

Nathan Farrar, Construction Director at RED Special Projects, said: “Construction can deliver so much for the people it serves, and nowhere is that easier to see than at LEGOLAND Windsor with this Woodland Village. We have built a great partnership with Merlin Entertainments, helping them generate long-lasting memories for the next generation. It is developments of this kind that RED Special Projects was designed to undertake, a complex scheme that really benefitted from bespoke solutions with support from RED Construction Group, and we are enthused by its cultural impact and the legacy we leave behind.”

This announcement follows RED Special Projects’ recent topping out of Warwick Castle Hotel, a £10.3m project that was also completed in partnership with Merlin Entertainments. This newest addition to Warwick Castle’s accommodation consists of a new two-story hotel, which has added 60 lodge-style, themed guest rooms at Warwick Castle and has joined the existing Woodland Lodges, Medieval glamping, and Tower Suites. This continued partnership with Merlin Entertainments emphasises the consistency of RED Special Projects and their ability to deliver on a versatile range of projects.

