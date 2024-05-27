British Land Announces Sale of Its 50% Meadowhall Stake

In line with its strategy to focus on retail parks and reduce exposure to covered shopping centres, British Land has exchanged contracts for the sale of its 50% stake in Meadowhall Shopping Centre to its partner, Norges Bank Investment Management, for £360 million. Earlier this year, the joint venture also sold some ancillary land for £7 million (British Land’s share). Together, these deals value the entire Meadowhall estate at £734 million, which is 3% above its September 2023 book value.

After accounting for net debt of approximately £200 million, the expected proceeds are around £156 million. The impact on FY25 NTA per share is projected to be negligible, with an estimated FY25 EPS dilution of 0.6p prior to reinvestment. The transaction would reduce HY24 proportionally consolidated LTV by 2.7 percentage points. As part of the agreement, British Land will continue to serve as the asset manager for Meadowhall Shopping Centre, earning fees in line with current terms.

The transaction is anticipated to complete in July 2024, with the proceeds being utilised for general corporate purposes, including reinvestment into retail parks. Simon Carter, Chief Executive of British Land, said: “We have had a successful partnership with Norges over many years and are delighted to continue to work alongside them as asset managers of the centre. Following the sale of Meadowhall, 93% of our portfolio is now in our preferred segments of retail parks, campuses, and London urban logistics. We will continue to grow our retail park portfolio; with low capex requirements, parks offer attractive cash returns and at 99% occupancy, we are delivering strong rental growth.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals