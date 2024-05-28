Building Safety Alliance releases crucial guidance documents to elevate competence standards in residential occupied sector

The Building Safety Alliance, a collaborative effort uniting leading industry figures, associations, and bodies, has announced the publication of two pivotal documents aimed at bolstering competence standards and fostering the recruitment of qualified professionals within the residential occupied sector.
The newly unveiled documents, BSAS 01:2024 Organisational Capability Management System Standard and Guidelines outlining competence expectations for stakeholders involved in specifying, procuring, and managing services for occupied high-rise and higher-risk residential buildings in England, serve as essential resources for organisations seeking to enhance competence within their building safety functions. These initiatives align with the imperative of meeting the requirements set by the new building safety regime and its regulations pertaining to competence.
In an evolving landscape where evidence of competence management, particularly organisational capability, is increasingly scrutinised, stakeholders across the sector must demonstrate their commitment to upholding rigorous standards. Clients will demand tangible proof of competence management, compelling organisations of all sizes and complexities within the supply chain to ensure the proficiency of their workforce, including contracted and subcontracted personnel.
The development of these documents is a testament to the dedication and expertise of industry professionals who have tirelessly contributed to their creation.
Anthony Taylor, Building Safety Alliance said:
“The Alliance wish to thank all those who have given their valuable time and knowledge to developing common approaches to the requirements of the new regulatory regime. We would also extend our thanks to those representatives of BSR and DLUHC who acted as observers to the groups who have been developing these documents over many months.”
The Standard and the Guidelines documents are immediately available through the Building Safety Alliance website https://buildingsafetyalliance.org.uk/ . The Standard will next become part of the British Standards Institute (BSI) standards development process, towards a Publicly Available Specification (PAS) or full British Standard (BS). Both documents are available free of charge – anyone interested in the Standard, will be engaged in a feedback process.
For more information and to enquire about collaborating on the Building Safety Alliance’s work, please visit buildingsafetyalliance.org.uk.
