Clowes Developments launch Riber View Apartments in Matlock with Boxall Brown & Jones

Clowes Developments have appointed Derbyshire based estate agent Boxall Brown & Jones to market Riber View Apartments in Matlock.

Since constructing the 47 luxury one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 450 to 765 square feet, Clowes have successfully sold or let a number of apartments. The group have engaged Boxall Brown & Jones to market the remaining properties.

Boxall Brown & Jones were appointed based on their reputation within the Derby and surrounding areas as a leading residential estate agent. Established in 1989, Boxall Brown & Jones are an independent firm of Chartered Valuation Surveyors and Estate Agents offering the very highest standards in residential property sales, lettings and surveying. Based in the historic city of Derby, with a north Derbyshire office in Belper, they are proud to be leading residential Estate Agents committed to delivering the highest level of customer service. The experienced team provide a wealth of knowledge and local expertise. Boxall Brown & Jones are members of and regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the National Association of Estate Agents and are part of the Ombudsman scheme for Estate Agents to assure full consumer protection for their clients.

Initially there will be a limited number of apartments listed on the popular residential property website, Rightmove, with properties being viewed on an ‘appointment only’ basis. The apartments are ideal for first time buyers eager to get onto the property ladder, downsizers looking to scale back their living arrangements in a great location at the heart of Matlock and young professionals who want to live in the Peak District but commute to cities such as Derby, Nottingham or Sheffield. The apartments also provide an idyllic location for second or holiday homes.

Jo Hutchinson and Anthony Lomas, Partners at Boxall Brown & Jones estate agents will be leading the sales team on behalf of Clowes Developments, Jo commented:

“We are delighted to be appointed to market the Riber View Apartments in Matlock. We believe the scheme offers an amazing opportunity for buyers to purchase high quality spacious apartments, in an unrivalled location, close to the heart of Matlock and within easy reach of the Peak District.”

Agents, Boxall Brown & Jones with developers, Clowes Developments at Riber View Apartments, Matlock

The first tranche of apartments will be available to view from Saturday 1st June at an exclusive open day organised by Boxall Brown and Jones. To book an appointment, interested parties are invited to contact Jo Hutchinson at the Belper office on 01773 880788 or j.hutchinson@boxallbrownandjones.co.uk, or Anthony Lomas in the Derby office on 01332 553838 or a.lomas@boxallbrownandjones.co.uk.

