Complete Technology Group is awarded Building A Safer Future Champion Status

Complete Technology Group is the latest company to be awarded Champion status by Building a Safer Future, positioning them as a leader in the industry as they actively commit to a journey of continuous improvement in building safety leadership and culture.
The firm, that works with landlords responsible for multi-dwelling units to help deliver digital infrastructure, successfully completed the two Champion assessment modules and in return has received detailed insight and external validation regarding their existing building safety processes, as well as a wealth of actionable data and practical tools to assist them in making improvements.
Steve Elliott, Non-Executive Chair of Building a Safer Future, commented:
“Complete Technology Group deserves many congratulations for achieving BSF Champion status. Their successful completion of the assessment is commendable, and we strongly urge other organisations working in the built environment industry to take inspiration from their example and register for the process.”
Chris McLain, CEO of Complete Technology Group, commented:
“CTG is not only committed to meeting industry standards but exceeding them and we’re delighted to continue our building safety journey with BSF Champion status. The process requires us to open ourselves up to scrutiny, uncovering any blind spots in our approach to building safety. So, to successfully complete the second stage – and become the only telecoms firm to do so – is testimony to our people and our culture. We’re improving safety and quality of fibre installations in blocks of flats through our robust audit and adherence to Golden Thread principles. We’ve followed an incredibly detailed and independent review across our entities to achieve BSF Champion status, giving landlords, residents and telcos confidence in our governance and the quality of what we do.”
Building a Safer Future (BSF) is a non-profit organisation committed to raising standards in building safety and supporting required culture change in the built environment industry.
Companies can apply to participate in the BSF Champions programme by visiting the Building a Safer Future website on www.buildingasaferfuture.org.uk and completing the application form**, or alternatively they can email alexander.caller@buildingasaferfuture.org.uk
*Organisations that have achieved Building a Safer Future Champion status include:
- Barratt Developments Plc
- Complete Technology Group
- Galliford Try
- Hill Holdings Ltd
- Langley UK Ltd
- Martin Arnold Ltd
- MHS Homes
- Morgan Sindall
- Orion Fire Engineering Ltd
- Persimmon Homes Ltd
- Salix Homes
- The Casey Group Ltd