Cordia UK breaks ground at Birmingham build-to-rent development with funding from Octopus Real Estate

Work has started on site at Cordia UK’s latest project and inaugural build-to-rent (BTR) development, The Lampworks.

The Birmingham-based property developer has appointed Shropshire-based construction management practice buildfifty5 to deliver the main construction works for the project in partnership with residential general contractor Pedrano UK. The Lampworks will incorporate a total of 148 apartments and is set to be one of the most energy-efficient projects in Birmingham – offering exclusively A and B EPC-rated dwellings.

As the first building in Cordia UK’s BTR portfolio, it will offer a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and affordable homes, alongside contemporary commercial units on the ground floor set in a series of striking landscaped courtyards. Residents will have access to high quality communal facilities, including a co-working space, individual meeting rooms, a shared lounge and a communal kitchen/diner, fit out with modern designs and the latest technologies.

Located at the intersection of Great Hampton Street and Harford Street, The Lampworks will reflect the industrial heritage of the Jewellery Quarter. It forms part of Cordia UK’s wider vision for Great Hampton Street, a masterplan to transform the area into a thriving residential and commercial destination.

András Kárpáti, CEO at Cordia UK, said: “The Lampworks is the first development in our build-to-rent portfolio and a unique addition to Birmingham’s rental market – offering contemporary architectural design and amenities in a setting that maintains and reflects the Jewellery Quarter’s renowned heritage.

“We are excited to be working with our construction partners buildfifty5 and Pedrano UK on the project and look forward to seeing our vision for Great Hampton Street continue to come to life with new residents and independent businesses.”

As a member of one of the largest residential real estate development and investment groups in Europe, Cordia International (Member of Futureal Group), Cordia UK benefits from a vast track record of international projects and is driving forward innovative practices in the UK residential market.

Construction at The Lampworks is being supported by Cordia International’s key strategic partner, Pedrano Group. With 15 years of experience in apartment developments across Europe, Pedrano will work closely with local contractor buildfifty5 to provide strategic direction on the project.

Gábor Szulyovszky, CEO at Pedrano Group, added: “At Pedrano Group, we have a long track record of delivering high quality apartments for Cordia International in Central Europe.

“We are thrilled to be working with Cordia UK to deliver their first BTR development in Birmingham and will be supporting the project strategically from start to finish.”

Garry Whiting, Managing Director of Buildfifty5, commented: “Buildfifty5 is delighted to be partnering with Pedrano UK on the delivery of The Lampworks in the Jewellery Quarter.

“Our appointment as construction manager and delivery partner brings together buildfifty5’s core strengths as an organisation focused on collaborative and practical solutions for our key sector clients.”

Financial support for the development has been provided by Octopus Real Estate, part of Octopus Investments and a leading specialist real estate investor and lender, with assistance from financial advisor BBS Capital. The loan was provided as part of its Greener Homes Alliance with Homes England, which pledges to commit £172 million in finance and expert support to SME housebuilders ─ enabling them to build more high-quality, energy-efficient homes throughout England.

Nick White, Head of Development Origination, Octopus Real Estate, said: “We’re thrilled to have provided Cordia UK with the funding needed to develop this exciting project, conveniently located close to Central Birmingham. It’s a fantastic example of the impact our Greener Homes Alliance has in supporting developers to pursue greener initiatives, and reflects Octopus Real Estate’s commitment to providing quality, sustainable homes.”

With the new residential units in the development set to achieve outstanding energy efficiency ratings, this partnership will benefit both future residents and the building operator.

Residents of Great Hampton Street will benefit from nearby amenities such as Tesco, Morrisons, and popular restaurants and bars including Hockley Social Club and The Church Pub. The development is also just a five-minute walk from St Paul’s tram stop and ten minutes from Snow Hill train station. To find out more about Cordia UK, visit: https://cordia.uk/.

