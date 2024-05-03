Council Implements £65 Million Plan for University Campus Development

In a move aimed at progressing the development of a new £65 million university campus, a council has initiated a compulsory purchase order to acquire necessary land, paving the way for ambitious construction plans.

Blackpool Council has previously granted approval for the demolition of 59 residential properties within the designated area, endorsing an outline proposal for the erection of three substantial buildings on the site. The envisioned campus, dubbed University Centre Blackpool, is poised to play a transformative role in the locality’s educational landscape.

Residents impacted by the compulsory purchase order have until 24th May to lodge any objections, as the council proceeds with its ambitious £350 million Talbot Gateway rejuvenation initiative. This collaborative effort between Blackpool and the Fylde College, alongside Lancaster University, signifies a significant leap forward in educational infrastructure.

Acknowledging the upheaval caused by the project, Alan Cavill, the council’s director of regeneration, affirmed their commitment to supporting affected residents. He stated, “We continue to support any residents who have to move as a result, and nobody will be asked to move out without reasonable warning and support to find somewhere else suitable to live.”

In a bid to ensure transparency and accessibility, the council has established an independent advice service for affected residents, offering assistance and guidance throughout the transition period. Emphasizing the site’s strategic significance, authorities underscored the area’s suitability for the campus due to its robust transport links.

Interested parties can review the details of the order at the Bickerstaffe House council offices in Talbot Road or at the Town Hall, as the council remains steadfast in its commitment to community engagement and consultation. A previous public consultation in 2021 revealed overwhelming support for the project, with 86% of respondents expressing positivity towards the proposed scheme.

