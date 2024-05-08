Crown Trade Supports Independent Restaurant Group to Transform Gourmet Bar and Grill

An independent restaurant group with venues across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire has opened the doors to The Orange Tree in Congleton, with an eye-catching colour scheme made possible using Crown Trade.

Parogon Group launched their tenth new restaurant on West Road in the former Cheshire Tavern, complete with a deep, rich colour palette in keeping with the period property, thanks to Crown Trade and Interior Designer’s IMD & Associates Ltd.

Lisa Power and her team at IMD worked closely with the expert commercial colour studio team at Crown to transform the historic Grade 2 Listed Building in Congleton into a stunning contemporary venue, whilst maintaining its classic character.

The colour scheme for the project breathes new life to the iconic space with Georgian glamour created by deep, rich blue and emerald green shades for the walls in the main rooms. Strong white was used for ceilings, doors and window reveals to contrast against the deeper tones and accentuate the original features.

A blush tone in the leather and fabric furnishings is also used, and together with the timber parquet floors, bringing a beautiful balance of cool and warmer shades in the scheme.

Set over two floors, the design for the 4500 sq ft space maximises its potential, creating a sophisticated, vibrant and unique setting for customers to relax and socialise.

Due to the high traffic environment of the venue, Crown Trade Clean Extreme Scrubbable Matt was specified. A stain resident paint that can withstand regular and rigorous cleaning whilst offering a high colour saturation, it was ideal to give the finish needed, with the confidence that it would stand the test of time.

Kathryn Lloyd, Colour Consultant at Crown Paints said: “We worked closely with Lisa to create a striking colour palette that brought the restaurant to life, whilst maintaining the building’s fabulous character.

“With thousands of paint colours in our portfolio – we could easily match the perfect shades that would embrace the venue’s Georgian charm – and they were all applied in our highly durable Clean Extreme Scrubbable Matt to extend the maintenance cycle.”

Lisa Power, from IMD & Associates said: “This was a really special project to work on. The Orange Tree oozes style and sophistication, so the colour scheme needed to perfectly compliment the iconic location.

“It was key that we were able to find the perfect shades of blue and green to reflect the brand’s unique vision – working with the Crown Trade team allowed me to do this with ease thanks to the vast array of colour choice.” For more information visit https://www.crownpaintsprofessional.com/

