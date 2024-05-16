Druids Heath regeneration takes a step forward as masterplan is unveiled

Birmingham City Council unveiled an ambitious masterplan proposal for the regeneration of Druids Heath to the community this week at a launch event at Manningford Hall.

The masterplan was developed after two years of work, talking with and listening to the community to create a plan that can meet the needs of the people who live and work in Druids Heath.

Staff were at the launch event to answer questions and receive the feedback from the community about the plans, with more events planned over the next few days. An extensive consultation on the plans will begin in the coming months before approval for the plans will be sought next year.

The proposed regeneration aims to make Druids Heath a more sustainable and greener place to live in the long term. New high-quality, energy-efficient homes will be built alongside excellent green spaces. The commercial and community spaces in Druids Heath will also be revitalised as part of the plan.

Councillor Jayne Francis, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said:

“The masterplan marks the beginning of a new chapter for the regeneration of Druids Heath.

“This new plan shows how Druids Heath will be transformed into a healthier, more sustainable area by building on its key strengths – community spirit and abundance of green space.

“This regeneration scheme will build the types of homes we need to tackle climate change, reduce fuel bills, and contribute to the city’s net zero ambitions. It will also bring much-needed provisions for older residents so they can live healthy, independent lives for longer. New greenways will be built to better connect the estate within the community and the estate to the surrounding city.

“The scheme goes beyond delivering new homes; the regeneration will create a sustainable, healthy community that will allow anyone who lives there to thrive.

“While the masterplan is a big step forward for the scheme, much more work remains, and there will be more decisions to be made with the local community about the scheme. With that in mind, an independent steering group representing residents, stakeholders, and businesses is being established to help influence future decisions regarding the regeneration.

“We also understand residents’ concerns about being priced out of the area. For this reason, the council is looking at how we can use different financial models to give residents an opportunity to remain on the estate. We will let residents know more about these models as soon as we are able. It is really important to the council that everyone who wants to stay in Druids Heath can do so. “Regenerating an area is always a lengthy process. For this reason, the council will bolster services for tenants on the estate by installing more CCTV, implementing a specific repairs service for Druids Heath, and increasing cleaning provision to tackle fly-tipping.”

