flatfair and Dandara in new partnership deal+

Leading deposit alternative provider flatfair has announced a major new partnership with Dandara Living, one of the UK’s leading independent property development firms and a renowned name in the Build to Rent sector.

Dandara joins an impressive list of well-known players in the industry who are already using flatfair’s deposit platform, including Greystar, Native Residential and urbanbubble.

With flatfair Deposits, residents have the option of flatfair’s popular deposit alternative alongside a traditional deposit. At a time when rental costs and therefore deposits, are reaching new highs month-on-month, thousands more residents now have the option to significantly reduce their upfront move-in costs.

flatfair Deposits also saves agents and operators valuable time and improves their compliance by not having to manually register traditional deposits themselves.

Gary Wright, CEO of flatfair, emphasises the company’s growing dominance in the Build to Rent sector as evidence that agents and operators are increasingly embracing flatfair’s deposit alternative, saying “We are delighted to be partnering with such a renowned name in the industry, and the growing popularity of flatfair Deposits, not just in the Build to Rent industry, is a mark of how beneficial and important our product is to all parties.

Although deposit alternatives are still relatively new to the industry, agents and Build to Rent operators are increasingly recognising the multitude of benefits that our deposit platform offers. Providing a choice of deposit options to customers is now a necessity, reflecting the evolving needs of the market.” Sam Smith, Operations Director at Dandara Living said “We have been looking at the deposit alternative product offering for some time, and we have watched this product mature over the last few years and become a proven alternative that today’s renter wants to see. We are delighted to be partnering with flatfair on this new offering, and this further enhances our focus on the resident experience.”

