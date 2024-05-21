Global automotive parts supplier set to expand operations with new HQ at Goodman’s Bedford Commercial Park

Comline Group, a global automotive parts supplier known for its Comline, Motaquip and Allied Nippon brands, is set to relocate its UK headquarters to Goodman’s Bedford Commercial Park.

Following significant business growth, the company will occupy 70,000 sq ft of modern, high-bay warehousing and contemporary office space, supporting plans to expand its operations and strengthen its service offering to customers across the world.

Strategically located, just seven miles from Junction 13 of the M1, Bedford Commercial Park is ideally situated to provide a highly efficient distribution and logistics operation. Just 30 miles from Greater London it offers excellent connectivity, reducing delivery times and placing 90% of the country within a four-hour drive. The high-capacity and efficient building design will not only maximise internal storage volumes but will see Comline Group realise significant efficiency gains in picking and packing customer orders. This includes an extensive product range of almost 14,000 parts, spanning 46 different product categories.

Delivered to a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ specification and achieving an A+ energy performance rating, the new facility will support the business in reducing its energy use. It features a maximised rooftop system of solar PV, electric vehicle (EV) charging points and infrastructure for future EV fleets, all helping to reduce its operational carbon footprint.

The move signifies an exciting new era for the company as it targets future growth across its network of UK motor factor customers, owned subsidiaries in Greece, Ireland and Spain, and distribution partners in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Comline Group Managing Director, Ishan Kamdar, commented:

“Our relocation is momentous for the Comline Group business and marks the beginning of an inspiring new chapter. New headquarters represent not only a physical expansion but the opportunity to take every aspect of our business to new heights.”

As one of the most significant growth areas in the country, Bedford benefits from a large local labour pool and excellent transport links. With specialisation in the advanced engineering, food manufacturing and technology sectors, the area is home to global companies such as Unilever, Richardson International and Fujifilm, and continues to provide an attractive base for businesses across a range of industries.

Nigel Dolan, Development Director at Goodman, said:

“We’re excited to be working with Comline Group as it enters its next phase of growth. With fast access to more than 30 million consumers within a two-hour drive, Bedford Commercial Park’s strategic location will support the business to achieve greater supply chain efficiencies and continue to provide the high levels of customer service the brand has built itself upon.”

Phase 2 at Bedford Commercial Park is now fully let, with Comline Group set to join global customers Amazon and Expeditors, as well as Bedford Borough Council’s innovative i-Worx Engineering Hub, which provides modern workshop space for start-ups and expanding local businesses.

Mayor Tom Wootton of Bedford Borough Council added:

“It’s fantastic that another growing organisation chose Bedford Borough as its home. The Council has played a part by utilising its assets and directly supporting the business to relocate to Bedford. Any opportunity for business growth is always a positive indicator of the Council’s open for business position, which I champion.

“Our strategic location, excellent infrastructure and skilled workforce will continue to make it a desirable location for investors. The Council will continue to work relentlessly to attract high value businesses to the borough.” To find out more about the remaining opportunities at the next phases of Bedford Commercial Park, please visit the website for further details.

