Hochiki Europe continues commitment to fire safety education with renewed equipment donation to Banham Academy

Hochiki Europe, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of life safety products, today announced the continuation of its partnership with Banham Academy, the UK’s premier provider of fire safety engineering apprenticeships. This renewed commitment comes in the form of a significant donation of additional fire safety equipment, further enhancing the Academy’s ability to train the next generation of fire safety specialists.

Building on a successful initial donation in 2023 to the then newly established Derby-based training facility, Hochiki Europe’s latest contribution includes a selection of ESP intelligent and CDX conventional devices for Banham’s London-based academy. This donation of industry-standard equipment will now allow apprentices at Banham to gain practical experience with innovative life safety technologies, ensuring they graduate with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their careers.

“We are delighted to continue our support of Banham Academy,” said Shinsuke Kubo, Managing Director at Hochiki Europe. “Equipping future fire safety engineers with the tools and expertise they need is essential for maintaining the highest standards of life safety. By providing apprentices with hands-on training on our industry-leading products, we are confident that they will be well-prepared to make a positive impact on the communities they serve.”

Kevin Faulkner, Operations Director at Banham Academy expressed his appreciation for the donation “Last year Hochiki were able to donate a vast range of equipment, this gave our Derby students invaluable real-world experiences. Hochiki manufacture some great products and of course we want to offer the best education to our students, so we were thrilled when they said yes to providing more equipment again this year for our London academy.”

Hochiki Europe’s ongoing partnership with Banham Academy underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a new generation of fire safety professionals. With a commitment to innovation and education, Hochiki Europe plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of buildings and occupants across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. To learn more about this relationship please visit our website.

