Look Inside Fusion Utilities New Landmark Horizon 29 Site Ahead of it’s Official Opening in June

Wolseley Infrastructure prepares to unveil its Fusion Utilities brand new and highly anticipated Horizon 29 site in Chesterfield. With the final stage of fit-out underway, the countdown has officially begun for the opening of the new fulfilment centre in June 2024.

The new facility will allow the brand to accommodate an extensive range of utilities products so that customers have access to stock when and where they need it.

Situated at junction 29A of the M1, the site’s prime location means it offers excellent accessibility to customers across the country, ensuring Fusion’s commitment to excellence in customer service and operational efficiency well into the future.

The new state-of-the-art facility spans an impressive 149,113 square feet, seamlessly integrating warehouse and office space for optimised efficiency and service quality. Enabling Fusion Utilities to revolutionise operations in the industry whilst ushering in a brand-new era of seamless service and support for its valued customers to ensure their infrastructure projects continue to be a success.

Simon Dennis, National Operations Director at Wolseley Infrastructure said: “We are thrilled with the progress of our new Horizon 29 site. The investment in this site underlines our dedication and unwavering commitment to adaptability and excellence in customer service delivery.

“This investment is about ensuring we remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of our customers, unlocking endless possibilities to better serve them and the delivery of their projects.

The Horizon 29 design reflects Fusion Utilities’ commitment to environmental sustainability. The new site boasts environmentally friendly features such as a green exterior, large recycling centre, EV charging and solar panels that future-proof the site and is part of Wolseley’s wider strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and committing to more sustainable practices.

With the finishing touches going into the final phase of the project, the landmark development highlights Wolseley Infrastructure’s commitment to delivering excellent customer service and continued innovation in the utilities sector. To find out more about Wolseley Infrastructure and its brands, visit here.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals