M&E firm expands with new director promotion and more jobs created following high-profile contract wins

Leading building services engineering practice, Tate Consulting, has promoted Aaron Stevenson to director of its Belfast office. The promotion is in line with the firm’s ongoing expansion programme and numerous high profile contract wins, which will create more jobs in the coming months.

Aaron joined Tate Consulting at the end of 2021, which coincided with the Yorkshire headquartered company’s expansion into Belfast. Since then, Aaron has worked alongside fellow Tate Consulting director, Jim Lee, to grow the office organically and it now employs a 10-strong team close to Belfast City Airport in the Belmont Office Park on Belmont Road.

Prior to joining Tate Consulting, Aaron spent 25 years working for several other well-known engineering firms in Northern Ireland. In his new role, as well as overseeing the delivery of projects and leading the team, Aaron is responsible for managing the office’s finances, policies and recruitment, with plans already in place to appoint several new people, including associates and senior associates.

Tate Consulting provides a full range of commercial engineering solutions from mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) concept design to project handover and post-occupancy evaluation, as well as building physics, fire engineering services, sustainability and building performance assessments and master planning.

In recent months, the company has won several major projects including large-scale residential schemes in central London, Brentford, Southampton, Manchester, Leeds and York, which combined will consist of more than 3000 homes.

Aaron said: “Our growth to date in Belfast has outstripped all our expectations and we’ve already completed a wide range of significant projects throughout the UK and Ireland, as well as building a solid and professional team. In recent months we’ve been appointed on another tranche of projects, particularly in the residential market, where developers want our expertise of working on high-rise and very energy efficient schemes with high quality amenities.

“As a result of these latest wins, we’re now ready to expand our team further with ambitious and experienced people who aspire to work on career defining projects. All this makes it a very exciting time to step up to director level and I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Shane Tate, managing director at Tate Consulting added: “Aaron has been instrumental in us quickly establishing a strong foothold in Belfast and he thoroughly deserves this promotion. In the past two and half years, the Belfast team have completed projects across the residential, retail, industrial and leisure sectors, and further enhanced Tate Consulting’s reputation for adding significant value to projects and we’re now ready to embark on our next phase of growth.”

Projects that Tate Consulting’s Belfast team have recently completed work on several new stores for high street giant, The Range, and several projects in and around the Dublin area, including a substantial 450,000 sq ft. state of the art distribution centre for Primark. In London the Belfast team have worked on a stunning new 30-storey apartment development at West India Dock Road at Canary Wharf, known as Vetro, and provided full mechanical and electrical services in new fitness suites created at The Clubhouse, which is an exclusive gym within Royal Wharf. The company has also worked on the sensitive renovation of a Grade II-listed neo-classical United Reformed Church, which sits at the heart of Leamington Spa’s Creative Quarter masterplan.

