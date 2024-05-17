Meet Invest Gatwick Diamond at UKREiiF 2024

Invest Gatwick Diamond will exhibit at the UK Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds next week.

In a collaborative effort between local and regional authorities alongside private sector partners, The Gatwick Diamond Initiative and London Gatwick have pioneered the establishment of the region’s inaugural delegation, ‘Invest Gatwick Diamond’. This delegation will present the region’s offerings to over 10,000 attendees.

Representatives from Sussex, Surrey, West Kent, and South London, including Crawley Borough Council, Reigate and Banstead Borough Council, Croydon Council, Develop Croydon, Invest West Kent, SHW, and Oander, comprise the delegation, supported by The Gatwick Diamond Initiative and London Gatwick. Located in the UKREiiF exhibition hall, the stand will provide a premier platform for engagement with investors, developers, occupiers, and local authorities throughout the three-day event.

The Invest Gatwick Diamond stand will also play host to a Sparkling Wine Tasting event on 21 May and Wednesday 22 May at 3:30pm, sponsored by Birketts. The event will offer participants the opportunity to learn about the region’s unique viticulture, whilst sampling award-winning sparkling wines from the renowned Ridgeview Wine Estate.

Brett North, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Gatwick Diamond Initiative, expressed anticipation, stating, “We are delighted to bring the region’s unique selling points and investment potential to UKREiiF, recognising the significance of positioning our region to the UK’s real estate, infrastructure, and inward investment professionals.”

Alison Addy, Head of External Engagement and Policy at London Gatwick, underscored the importance of promoting the region for inward investment. She added, “As the UK’s second largest airport, a vital piece of infrastructure that helps drive the national economy, and as the region’s economic anchor, London Gatwick is proud to be a partner and advocate for a thriving and resilient local economy. It is important that we promote the region to drive inward investment and position it as an attractive place to live, work and invest. So, we’re looking forward to doing just that in partnership with the local authorities and major stakeholders in the region at UKREiiF in May.”

Keith Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of UKREiiF, said: “We’re pleased that Gatwick Diamond will be joining us at UKREiiF 2024. Their commitment to economic growth and regional development perfectly aligns with the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines our event.”

Organised by Built Environment Networking and supported by prominent UK property and infrastructure companies, the third annual UKREiiF event is set to take place in Leeds from 21-23 May 2024. The forum aims to foster inward investment, stimulate economic growth, and champion sustainability and inclusivity within the property and construction industries.

For further details, please visit: https://investgatwickdiamond.co.uk/ukreiif-2024/

For interview or meeting opportunities with our delegation, please contact Amy Crawford acrawford@wlcreative.org.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals