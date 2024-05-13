New life for Monkwearmouth Hospital as redevelopment handed over

Monkwearmouth Development Ltd “MDL”(a Joint Venture between Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures Limited “SRMCV”, and Argon Property Development Solutions Limited “APDS”), with funding from Railpen, proudly handed over its first development to NTW Solutions Ltd at Monkwearmouth Hospital in Sunderland last month.

Located within the grounds of the existing hospital, the new modern fit for purpose building provides a welcoming, level and accessible front entrance to the main outpatient facilities. In addition to the new entrance and reception area, the new accommodation includes meeting rooms, flexible open-plan workspaces and breakout areas, and consultants’ offices on upper floors along with areas for their support teams to work in. The new building has created the perfect office environment for employees at the site and encourages collaborative working and support; all of which service users should benefit from. The building also houses a Changing Places facility, and the new ‘Café Bede’ community café is open to the general public, visitors, staff and service users across the Hospital. The new café includes areas for inside and outside dining and is home to a time capsule that was placed in the ground during the construction works; telling the story of the build, the history of the site and the previous building for people to read in years to come.

Sir Robert McAlpine completed the construction of the 3,287 sq. m, three-storey building for MDL over 19 months with the facility achieving a Design stage BREEAM Excellent standard.

In addition to a replacement tree lined staff car park, the development delivers level access and a beautifully landscaped piazza area including seating and extensive planting, along with a memorial garden. The external works have transformed the previous parking area that fronts onto Newcastle Road and creates better connectivity within the estate for hospital users, staff and visitors.

MDL worked with NTW Solutions Limited, a limited company established by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, to provide premises that will enable NTW Solutions to deliver improved facilities and a range of important services to the Trust. Cumbria Northumberland Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest mental health and disability Trusts in England.

Monkwearmouth Development Ltd is a Joint Venture between Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures Limited and Argon Property Development Solutions Limited. It was appointed to this work through SRMCV’s place on the Pagabo Developer Led Framework, a nationwide procurement framework available for public sector organisations that focuses on delivering social value for each development.

David Peck from Monkwearmouth Development LTD, said, “We could not be more delighted with the outcome, that has been a true collaboration between all the parties involved, who have created a building that is streets ahead of the one it replaced and that will make a significant difference to patients that rely on it for their care and the people that use it as their place of work.”

David Hosken, Project Director at SRMCV, said, “We are immensely proud of delivering a unique facility using an innovative development solution, helping NTW Solutions Limited renew their estate with a quality building designed for modern ways of working. This fantastic project allows us to continue to build on our successes working alongside NHS Trusts to deliver developments with positive outcomes for the people who will use them.”

Richard Wilks from Argon Property Development Solutions Ltd, said, “It has been a pleasure working with NTW Solutions, the Trust and the team on the ground who made this happen. Knowing that what we have delivered is already making such a positive difference to the staff, clinicians and service users is testament to everyone’s efforts to make this happen. We are so pleased to have been able to play our part in improving mental health services and the positive impact this development will have across the region.”

