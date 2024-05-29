Potter Space Droitwich welcomes Falcon Contract Flooring

Potter Space, a market leader in the small to mid-box (sub 100k sq. ft.) commercial property sector, has welcomed Falcon Contract Flooring to newly completed Unit 101 at its Droitwich Park. As a result, all units from the first phase of the logistics property company’s £18 million investment in the site have reached full occupancy.

Carpet and vinyl specialist Falcon Contract Flooring has partnered with many of the UK’s leading household names over the past three decades, including Marriott, Premier Inn, Travelodge, Deliveroo, Circle Healthcare to name a few.

At over 28,000 sq. ft., Unit 101 is the largest unit to date in the development at Potter Space Droitwich and formed an integral part of the property company’s £18 million investment into the Worcestershire-based Park. It is set to become home to 35 office staff and will support the operations of a further 120 installers. The extra space will help to support the creation of future jobs for local people in line with the business’ ambitious growth plans.

To ensure Unit 101 suits the business’ needs for the long term, the Potter Space in house construction team will build extra office space within the unit, enabling Falcon Contract Flooring to consolidate its business functions under one roof.

Sustainability has been built into the new units at Droitwich, and Falcon Contract Flooring’s new home has achieved both BREEAM ‘Very Good’ and EPC A+ ratings and can support further environmentally conscious development, such as the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels.

Potter Space Droitwich is strategically located in the heart of Worcestershire in the West Midlands and perfectly situated for serving neighbouring cities such as Birmingham and Nottingham, with easy access to the M40 and M6 Motorways as well as the West Country Corridor.

Jason Rockett, Managing Director at Potter Space, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Falcon Contract Flooring to our Droitwich business park. As an ambitious family business, there are many synergies with Potter Space, which means we’re ideally placed to understand their needs. Our construction team were happy to go that extra mile to provide additional elements to ensure the space works for them now and for the long term. We’re looking forward to building a strong and long-lasting partnership to support their future success.”

Charles Hassall, CEO at Falcon Contract Flooring, commented: “Our previous spaces in Bromsgrove had been our home for 6 years but we simply outgrew them. With international enquiries coming in more frequently and our ever-growing UK client base, it was essential that we found a home that will support our growth journey for the next 6 years. We’re excited to partner with Potter Space to expand our operations, increase our business efficiencies and provide more roles for local community in the near future. For us, Potter Space was the family business we wanted to work with.”

With the first phase of £18 million investment into Potter Space Droitwich now complete, phase two will see additional units 103 and 104 delivered in December 2024, providing more high-quality homes for local businesses and jobs for the local community.

Property consultant, Harris Lamb, acted for Potter Space in negotiations. To find out more about Potter Space, visit the website.

