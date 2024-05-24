Preferred Bidder announced for the refurbishment and redevelopment of the College of St Hild and St Bede

Durham University has selected UPP to be the Preferred Bidder to develop, in a partnership, a detailed scheme proposition for the refurbishment of the College of St Hild and St Bede on its historic Riverside location and the development of new college accommodation at the Leazes Road site.

UPP are the leading provider of on-campus student accommodation infrastructure in the UK.

One of the key drivers for this project for both Durham University and Durham City is to increase the proportion of students living in high quality Durham University owned or managed accommodation.

Jeremy Cook OBE, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Colleges and Student Experience), Durham University commented “We are delighted to announce UPP as preferred bidder and look forward to working together to develop a scheme for the redevelopment of the Leazes Road site. The project will seek to rejuvenate The College of St Hild and St Bede on its iconic and beautiful site on the slope of the river Wear, providing excellent accommodation with a first-class student experience for the future. In securing preferred bidder status, UPP is working in partnership with the University to shape exciting plans and state of the art designs for accommodation at the Leazes Road site.”

While this work takes place, the College of St Hild and St Bede will be located at Rushford Court – offering modern, purpose-built student accommodation, within walking distance of the city centre.

Durham University highlighted some particularly important factors in their choice of UPP including:

A strong commitment to a partnership approach in the renovation of Hild Bede

A sympathetic design approach which respects the heritage and parkland aspects of the Leazes Road site

UPP’s extensive market experience

A mature and comprehensive FM service proposal

A commitment to support the University’s sustainability and Net Zero aspirations

UPP will now continue to work with Durham University to refine the proposal with the scheme currently scheduled to start in 2025.

Elaine Hewitt, UPP CEO said: “UPP is delighted to be working on this incredibly important project at Durham University. This scheme is about respecting, protecting and enhancing the history and heritage of Durham University for the benefit of future students. We are excited to co-create an environment that puts student experience at its heart, building on each unique college identity.”

UPP is the UK’s only multi-discipline, full-service Design, Build, Fund and Operate (DBFO) company that is dedicated to the Higher Education sector. With over 25 years of experience operating in the sector and having invested over £3.5bn, UPP has a strong track record of delivering next generation campuses at scale.

