Works progressing on new £3.6m medical centre in Leicestershire

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, is progressing works on the new Barwell Medical Centre in Leicestershire.

The new two-storey doctor’s surgery, located off High Street, Barwell, will replace the existing centre on Jersey Way, which is at capacity and unable to meet the growing demand for its services from the local community.

Due for completion in June 2024, the new medical centre will provide modern healthcare facilities to many more local people, with demand expected to grow from its current 6,400 to 11,000 users over the next five to ten years.

The additional space at the new centre will allow it to provide a greater range of much-needed health services, including physiotherapy and mental health support.

The new L-shaped building will consist of 12 consulting rooms, a space for minor surgical procedures with recovery facilities, a health promotion area, as well as 52 car parking spaces and six cycle racks. The centre will be constructed to BREEAM Excellent standards, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the new Medical Centre.

Demolition works at the unused brownfield site have already taken place which saw the removal of a former vehicle workshop and warehouse.

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: “To be delivering this new contemporary medical facility which will enable more local people to access vital medical care, as well as its expanding specialist services, is a privilege.

“G F Tomlinson is vastly experienced in the delivery of healthcare schemes and understand the incredibly important role they play in the local community. The team and I are looking forward to seeing this significant facility progress over the coming months.”

Dr Mark Findlay, GP Partner at Barwell and Hollycroft Medical Centres said: “We are excited that after 17 years of planning, we will be moving into a purpose built, modern medical centre later this year. Over the last 10 years our practice list has increased by 50% to 14,600 patients across our two sites, and we have desperately needed a new building at Barwell.

“After a challenging process obtaining NHS agreement and issues with planning and funding, we are relieved that we are close to providing the building our patients and staff deserve. The new medical centre is less than 500 metres from the existing site, closer to the local pharmacy and more accessible – being situated on the High Street, on the local bus route and having 52 parking spaces. “We have been delighted by our choice of contractor, GF Tomlinson, who have been incredibly supportive and professional throughout as well as being very considerate to our neighbours. Going above and beyond, they have been supporting the local community with food bank donations, Christmas tree collection and wood recycling.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals