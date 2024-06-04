Andrew Spencer Appointed to the Board of the Supply Chain Sustainability School

The Supply Chain Sustainability School, a leading online platform dedicated to promoting sustainable practices within supply chains, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Spencer to its Board of Directors.

Andrew Spencer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the School’s mission of advancing sustainability within the built environment through collaboration and knowledge sharing. As the Group Supply Chain & Procurement Director at Galliford Try, a prominent UK construction group and key Partner of the School, Spencer operates at the forefront of the industry, overseeing procurement and supply chain professionals across the organisation and shaping strategic approaches to supply chain management.

With over 25 years of experience and a distinguished Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (FCIPS), Spencer has led high-profile projects and collaborations with major UK clients, including HS2, National Highways, Crossrail, and National Grid, among others. His leadership has been recognised through multiple awards for his innovative approach to supply chain management.

Reflecting on his appointment, Andrew commented, “I am honoured to join the Board of the Supply Chain Sustainability School. Its dedication to promoting sustainable practices resonates strongly with my professional values and how we operate within Galliford Try. I’m eager to apply my experience and network to further the School’s mission of driving positive change within the industry.”

The Supply Chain Sustainability School empowers professionals across the built environment sector with the knowledge and tools necessary to build resilient and environmentally responsible supply chains. Andrew Spencer’s appointment to the Board of Directors underscores the School’s dedication to harnessing industry expertise to advance sustainability practices.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our Board of Directors.” said Hilary Hurrey, Head of the Supply Chain Sustainability School “His extensive experience and leadership in procurement and supply chain management will be invaluable as we continue to drive forward our mission of promoting sustainability and collaboration within the built environment.”

For more information about the Supply Chain Sustainability School, explore the website here

