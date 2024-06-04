Asda Unveils £50m Upgrade Programme for Larger Stores

Asda is launching a £50m store upgrade programme designed to enhance the shopping experience for customers in its larger supermarkets and superstores.

The programme, which commences at the Long Eaton store in Nottingham, will extend across 170 stores in total and is expected to complete by the end of November.

Asda announced that 50 of its larger stores will receive major upgrades, including the introduction of new in-store services and features. This will encompass brand-new George departments in select stores, as well as new foyers, seasonal aisles, food-to-go services, counters, and improved flooring and lighting.

The remaining stores will undergo “refreshed exterior and interior decoration” to align with Asda’s recent brand identity launch, which includes an updated logo, typography, and colour palette. These stores will also benefit from new trolley bays, updated signage, improved toilet facilities, and exterior landscaping work.

Over the coming months, upgrades will be carried out in Asda stores in Coventry, Altrincham, Dundee, and Charlton. The work will take place over a five-week period, with stores remaining open and “minimal disruption expected,” according to the retailer.

Ian Brackenbury, Asda’s Senior Director of Construction and Implementation, commented: “We are always looking at ways in which we can improve the overall experience for our customers, and this programme is one of the many ways we are actively doing that. Starting with our supermarkets and superstores, this significant investment allows us to upgrade our stores by launching new and exciting services, whilst making significant improvements to the existing components of our established stores. This programme marks another exciting milestone moment for us on our journey and underpins our continued commitment to ensuring Asda is set up for long-term success.”

The supermarket’s move to upgrade larger stores builds upon the significant investment made during its first quarter to convert all 470 convenience stores acquired from EG Group and the Co-op to Asda Express. This expansion has given Asda a total estate of more than 1,000 UK stores for the first time in its 59-year history.

Since acquiring Asda in June 2021, the shareholders have invested more than £3.5bn to transform the business into a diversified retail group with a significant presence in the high-growth convenience and food service markets.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals