ASSA ABLOY Door Group commends Barry Johnston for excellence and innovation in production management

ASSA ABLOY Door Group, a leading provider of steel door solutions, is commending Barry Johnston, Production Manager at its Lisburn facility, for his long service and contribution to operational excellence.
Barry joined Door Group in 2003 as part of the fabrication team, which gave him the foundation and skills needed to progress within the company through various roles, culminating in his current position as Production Manager. In this role, he oversees the day-to-day production of steel doors, schedules, production meetings and leads a thriving workforce.
Throughout his career, Barry has been involved with numerous initiatives and has successfully navigated the company through significant challenges, including the unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond achieving operational excellence, Barry has played a pivotal role in fostering cohesive and successful teams while instilling a culture of collaboration and innovation within Door Group. Indeed, Barry has been instrumental in the development and implementation of many new products.
Reflecting on his long service with Door Group, Barry said: “I’m struck by how far I’ve come since joining. It’s been an incredible learning experience, navigating through various roles and responsibilities to reach where I am today.
“Witnessing the industry evolve and embracing technological advancements along the way has been truly rewarding. These innovations have not only streamlined our processes but have also challenged me to adapt and grow, to help our business stay ahead in an ever-changing industry.
“I’ve seen transformations that have gone from manual processes to cutting-edge technology and looking ahead, I’m excited to continue driving this progress.”
Brian Sofley, Managing Director of Door Group, said: “Barry’s forward-thinking approach and ability to embrace technological advancements has enabled us to stay ahead of the curve and deliver value to our customers, while at the same time strengthening internal teams and culture.”
To learn more about ASSA ABLOY Door Group and the range of products and services it provides, go to https://www.assaabloy.com/uk/en.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals