Association for Project Safety Launches Principal Designer Building Regulations Register to Elevate Industry Competence and Compliance

The Association for Project Safety (APS) has announced the launch of its Principal Designer Building Regulations (PDBR) Register. This significant initiative is designed to enable practitioners to formally demonstrate their competence in fulfilling the newly established duty-holder role under the Amended Building Regulations England, in line with PAS 8671.
With the introduction of the PDBR Register, APS is setting a new benchmark for professional standards within the industry. The register will serve as a definitive resource for identifying qualified Principal Designers, ensuring that they meet the rigorous standards required to uphold the safety, compliance, and integrity of construction projects.
Key Benefits of the APS PDBR Register:
Demonstrated Competence: Practitioners listed on the PDBR Register have undergone stringent assessment processes, confirming their capability to perform the Principal Designer role as mandated by the updated Building Regulations.
Client Assurance: By employing professionals from the APS PDBR Register, clients can confidently demonstrate adherence to their legal obligations, ensuring that they are in compliance with the amended regulations.
Enhanced Safety and Compliance: The register supports the overarching goal of the amended Building Regulations and PAS 8671, which is to enhance safety and compliance within the construction sector, ultimately contributing to the welfare of the public and the quality of the built environment.
The establishment of the PDBR Register underscores APS’s commitment to advancing professional standards and safeguarding public interests. As the regulatory landscape evolves, the association remains dedicated to providing robust frameworks and support systems that empower industry professionals to excel in their roles.
Mark Snelling, APS President said: “The launch of the Principal Designer Building Regulations Register is a pivotal step towards reinforcing the competence and accountability of professionals within our industry. It not only provides a reliable means for practitioners to validate their skills but also offers clients peace of mind in meeting their statutory duties.”
The APS PDBR Register is now open for applications, providing an essential tool for both practitioners and clients. For more information on how to become listed or to find a qualified Principal Designer, please visit the APS website at www.aps.org.uk.
About the Association for Project Safety (APS):
The Association for Project Safety [APS] is the professional body dedicated to eliminating deaths, reducing injury, and tackling ill-health associated with the built environment. APS aims to improve, and promote excellence in, professional practice in design and construction health and safety risk management, helping everyone manage risk and implement building regulations effectively and proportionately.
The association contributes to the national debate on building and infrastructure safety, regulation, and legislation, providing training, education and support and member networking opportunities. APS works with other bodies and partners to improve – through good design and throughout the life-cycle of projects and buildings – health and safety for everyone involved in construction and use.
