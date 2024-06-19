Baily Garner Awarded Prestigious B Corp Status

Baily Garner is thrilled to announce its successful attainment of B Corp status as of 1st May 2024. This remarkable milestone underscores the firm’s dedication to high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, and aligns with their core purpose: to positively impact people’s lives.
The journey towards B Corp certification began at an annual quality summit in September 2021, where employees expressed their desire for Baily Garner to pursue this prestigious accreditation. Embracing this initiative, the Baily Garner Futures Group—a team of dynamic young professionals— drove the operation forward. In March 2022, they assembled a team who’s dedication and hard work culminated in the submission of Baily Garner’s B Corp application in March 2023, with certification granted just over two years later.
Andy Tookey, Managing Partner, expressed his happiness when he was notified of the good news: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce that Baily Garner was awarded B Corp status. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff and perfectly supports our purpose to positively impact people’s lives. Special thanks goes to the team: Laura Day, Matt Allcock, Lucy Mullineux, Lisa Coleman, and Tim Bush. Their tenacity and dedication have been instrumental in this success. This was no small feat, and their perseverance through the lengthy application process is truly commendable.”
The B Corp certification process is rigorous and comprehensive, requiring substantial effort and meticulous documentation. Baily Garner achieved an impressive score of 98.9, well above the required threshold of 80, reflecting the firm’s alignment with B Corp’s values and its commitment to positively impacting people’s lives.
Tim Bush, Senior Partner, highlighted the thorough and demanding nature of the B Corp certification: “The process involves the B Impact Assessment, multiple rounds of reviews, scoring and accreditation. We are proud of our score of 98.9, which not only underscores our operational excellence but also how driven we are to fulfil our purpose. In particular, the assessment process gave strong validation to our work with underserved populations and our focus on public projects.”
The certification covers five key pillars: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. Baily Garner’s focus on sustainability and social responsibility, especially in relation to public sector projects benefiting communities with high levels of deprivation, significantly boosted their score and exemplified their ethos.
Laura Day, Project Team Leader, shared her pride: “I am proud to work at Baily Garner, a newly certified B Corp, receiving recognition for our commitment to Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. We challenge the norms of the construction industry to make our business and our planet better for all. This certification shows our dedication to continuous improvement and positive impact.”
Achieving B Corp status is not just a badge of honour but a commitment to ongoing improvement and adherence to the highest standards. Baily Garner achieved this status solely using their own resources, without the assistance of management consultants or external companies. They will need to recertify every three years, reaffirming their commitment to the principles that earned them this prestigious status.
As B Corp continues to grow in recognition, Baily Garner stands proudly among the 2000 certified B Corps in the UK, committed to making a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet.
