Baxi and Freedom Heat Pumps announce new distribution partnership

Freedom Heat Pumps, one of the UK’s largest dedicated heat pump distributors, has chosen Baxi to forge a new strategic partnership, combining Freedom’s market expertise with Baxi’s heat pump range and award winning back-up customer service and support network.

Chris Higgs, Managing Director of Freedom Heat Pumps, said “I’m proud to represent a highly regarded British brand like Baxi and we’re excited to support Baxi’s growth in this increasingly important part of the heating industry.”

Freedom Heat Pumps was founded in 2010 and has established its reputation for a full range of heat pumps, complementary accessories and cylinders. By selecting Baxi to sit alongside other top brands, the partnership is a statement of confidence in Baxi’s role and opportunity in the heat pump market and sustainable energy solutions, says the company.

Baxi’s Bamber Bridge factory is less than two miles from Freedom’s distribution centre, giving the match an additional closeness to ensure a seamless integration of Baxi’s products into Freedom’s distribution channels. “Being neighbours in Bamber Bridge underscores the efficiency and alignment between our two companies, which we expect will lead to faster delivery times and superior customer service” said Rob Pearse, Baxi’s Distribution Sales Director.

Baxi already makes pre-plumbed cylinders and other internal components required for a heat pump installation at its Lancashire factory, and is developing its business to become a partner of choice in the heat pump market. An example of this development is the recently launched initiative with Carno, aimed at simplifying heat pump installations for installers and available through Baxi’s training programmes. Carno’s digital survey and design tool with automated MCS documentation can save 8-10 hours per job. Related to that is a significant investment in Baxi’s training capability to grow opportunities for installers to partner with Baxi to gain heat pump skills.

In 2022 Freedom became part of Certas Energy, part of the FTSE listed DCC Plc Group, giving its customers access to a broad portfolio of lower carbon options to power and heat their home.

