Central Building enhancement works commence at Castle Meadow Campus

Refurbishment works have begun to transform the Central Building at the University of Nottingham’s new Castle Meadow Campus.

Delivered by Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, the refurbishment works will breathe new life into the Central Building, which sits on the site of the former HMRC offices, helping to establish the campus as a social and commercial hub for the university.

The Castle Meadow Campus is a zone for entrepreneurship and innovation in the city centre, with a sustainability strategy implemented by the university that assesses each development to ensure carbon neutral targets are being met. Encompassing seven buildings, it features state-of-the-art facilities for its community of students, academics, and industry partners.

The Grade II listed Central Building is undergoing extensive renovation works including the complex replacement of the tensile fabric roof to ensure a future proof building, and the addition of a new mezzanine at first floor level offering views of the roof through a large, glazed roof light at its centre.

A new welcome reception area will provide unobstructed views from the entrance into the heart of the building. Alongside this, a new bistro café with kitchen facilities, study spaces and external seating will provide a social space accommodating over 200 visitors.

The new HV power sub stations are now under construction, with trench ducting between the neighbouring buildings being created and new power supplies being installed. Restoration works to the listed concrete slabs are underway, with specialist contractors carefully removing years of paint and debris, bringing the structure back to its original state.

The replacement of the roof is an extensively technical process due to its intricate design. As the build is a predominantly steel framed structure supported by tensile fabric and tensioned steel cables, it’s fundamental that each fabric panel is dismantled in sequence, to preserve the building and protect the fragile and vulnerable elements.

Structural temporary works will be implemented to support this process taking place over a 20-week period.

G F Tomlinson have a long-standing relationship with the University of Nottingham. Previous schemes delivered by the contractor include the Advanced Manufacturing Building at the Jubilee Campus, along with the Biodiscovery Institute and the East Midlands Conference Centre refurbishment at the University Park Campus. With extensive experience of refurbishing Listed buildings, G F Tomlinson also delivered the multi-million redevelopment of the Nottingham Castle.

As part of their commitment to provide added social value throughout the project, G F Tomlinson have already donated 10 dual side benches from the former changing rooms of the building to local football club, Pelican Colts. Year 10 students from Lees Brook Academy, Bemrose School and Minster School have been provided with work experience placements, working alongside the project team to gain valuable on-site skills and experience, helping them to scope out careers in construction.

Tanaka, Lees Brook Academy Student, commented: “My time with G F Tomlinson has been beneficial, not just in giving me an insight to the construction business but in showing me the trust and respect between colleagues in a working environment. Furthermore, I have gained fundamental skills such as independence and confidence, which will be valuable aspects for me in the future.”

Managing Director, Adrian Grocock, said: “We’re pleased to be building on our long-standing working relationship with the University of Nottingham to bring this landmark Central Building at Castle Meadow Campus to fruition. The team has worked extensively to plan intricate works for the unique building and roof design, drawing upon our specialisms and expertise.

“The city centre campus is a shining example of how the city can retrofit existing buildings to create sustainable modern facilities, and the Central Building works will maximise the current building’s potential to become a landmark social and commercial city hub.”

Director of Estates and Facilities at the University of Nottingham, Gary Moss, said: “Creating inclusive, sustainable environments is at the heart of our campus development programme. This great work with G F Tomlinson, who share these values, will enable the reimagined Central Building to become a welcoming, vibrant landmark at the heart of our new Castle Meadow Campus. With work well underway, including the complex roof replacement, we’re thrilled to be on track for a Spring 2025 opening of our new city centre campus hub.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals