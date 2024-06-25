CLD Physical Security Systems acquires Cova Security Gates in multi-million pound deal

Leading manufacturer of physical security systems, CLD, has announced it has acquired 100% of the shares in Cova Security Gates (CSG), in a multi-million-pound buy-out.

As one of the largest suppliers of physical security systems in the UK, CLD offer tailored, trusted and durable security solutions to protect environments such as data centres, schools, transport hubs, manufacturing warehouses, high-profile sporting venues, open spaces, and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sites.

The acquisition will fast track CLD’s growth aspirations as a global market leader in physical security products and further the company’s strategic goal of offering a complete suite of Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) products, in house auto access products and increase CLD’s service and maintenance offering.

Cova is the world’s first designer & manufacturer of the crash rated trackless bi-folding gate, with three decades of experience in the HVM sector. The company has over 14 crash rated solutions in its portfolio and is regarded as best in class on many fronts. With a 30,000sqft Cova factory on the outskirts of London with nearly 50 staff, this acquisition will prove highly beneficial to CLD clients across many sectors, including critical national infrastructure.

CLD intend to grow the business significantly over the next 3-5 years, looking to add further testing, latest generation software and automation to ensure the systems remain cutting edge. CLD will be looking to drive efficiencies across the business especially in the area of production to reduce lead times and greatly enhance service level offerings.

Jon Trott will remain as the Managing Director of the Cova business unit and will be supported by the CLD HQ (with its UK head office based in Cheshire) to help grow the business in every area.

Russell Wells, CEO of CLD, comments: “Our business is growing rapidly and demand for innovative access control systems, which offer the highest level of security and sustainability, is continuing to rise. The acquisition of Cova is an important part of our growth aspirations as a global market leader and will allow us to offer a complete suite of HVM products and further meet the needs of the complex industries we operate in.”

Jon Trott, Managing Director of Cova, added: “We are pleased to have completed this deal with a market leader such as CLD, which will enhance care of our loyal customer base, but also our existing team of 50 staff, who will continue operating from the same premises. Both companies’ values and ambitions align well and the acquisition will enable CLD to offer an expanded range of products and services.”

For more information on CLD, please visit: www.cld-systems.com

