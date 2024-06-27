Currie & Brown reports that hotels could slash their carbon footprint by 75% by 2050

As politicians pledge action on net zero, a new report says hotels could use strategic energy efficiency upgrades to dramatically cut their carbon intensity by 75%.

The report, “[Revive & Thrive: Decarbonising Hotels for a Sustainable Future]”, published by Currie & Brown – a world-leading provider of project management, cost management, and advisory services – outlines a clear path for hotels to significantly reduce their annual emissions per sqm from 70kg to just 20kg of CO² per m² per year.

According to the report, these improvements could be delivered with a relatively modest investment of between £300 and £800 per sqm.

To help organisations embed sustainability, be more cost efficient, and achieve their net zero ambitions, the report advises a four-stage strategy:

Analysing assets : establish an understanding of your current energy usage by analysing your asset’s energy performance.

: establish an understanding of your current energy usage by analysing your asset’s energy performance. Prioritising interventions : Identify cost-effective solutions to transition to renewable energy sources and implement operational efficiencies that increase profitability.

: Identify cost-effective solutions to transition to renewable energy sources and implement operational efficiencies that increase profitability. Optimising operations: Leverage advanced technology and sustainable materials to improve both energy efficiency and embodied carbon.

Leverage advanced technology and sustainable materials to improve both energy efficiency and embodied carbon. Realising benefits: Embrace significant operational cost savings, enhanced guest experience, improved asset value and reduced environmental impact.

“As the hospitality industry evolves, the focus must shift from merely adhering to traditional standards towards embedding sustainability in every facet of hotel operations and management,” comments Gillian Breen, senior director and head of commercial cost management at Currie & Brown. “This report not only guides hotel owners through effective strategies to increase profitability but also underscores the importance of immediate action in the face of global climate challenges.”

The report calls for a collective industry effort to meet ambitious carbon reduction targets of 66% per room by 2030 and 90% by 2050. It also notes that by improving the environmental performance of their hotels, operators could see uplifts in revenue per room (RevPAR).

