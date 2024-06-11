EJ Peak Technology Solutions secures multi-million-pound framework with Yorkshire Water

Yorkshire Water has appointed EJ Peak Technology Solutions, part of the Edwin James Group, to its Motor Control Centres and Systems Integration framework following a competitive tender. The contract will run for an initial period of four years with an optional four-year extension.

Peak has recently opened a new office in Leeds and is now further recruiting in the local area to support the contract.

Projects under the framework will include work on existing Yorkshire Water assets and the integration of new assets into the network, such as PLCs and intelligent motor control centres.

Michael Thomas, executive director at Peak Technology Solutions, commented: “We are pleased to secure this new framework with Yorkshire Water and look forward to collaborating with them on their business plan. We work with several utilities clients, and our team has been supporting systems integration, automation, and digital technology innovation in the sector for 20 years.

“Last year, we opened a new digital academy that is equipped with the latest hardware and software platforms used in the sector. This has allowed us to recruit and train talent from diverse engineering backgrounds, adding capacity to support the delivery of AMP7 and AMP8 schemes.”

Yorkshire Water provides essential water and wastewater services to every corner of the Yorkshire region. It currently serves over 5 million households and 140,000 business customers, collecting and treating approximately one billion litres of wastewater and rainwater every day.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals