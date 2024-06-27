Former Leicester velodrome site prepping for low-carbon homes 

LEADING housing developer Lovell Partnerships has been awarded a contract by Leicester City Council, which will bring forward 38 new low-carbon and energy efficient homes on the site of the city’s former velodrome.

The vital brownfield regeneration plans will bring this derelict land back into use, with support from the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund in preparing the site ahead of the work which is planned to commence over the summer.

All 38 new homes will be for affordable rent, and will include a range of low carbon elements to ensure environmental efficiency and longevity for the local community into the future. All homes will be fully electrical, with works set to showcase a fully fabric-first approach to construction, and each dwelling set to achieve an EPC A (92+) rating. The installation of ASHPs, PV panels, triple-glazed windows, electric vehicle charging points and MVHR will be delivered as standard, in line with the housing developer’s U-values.

Beth Bundonis, regional managing director for the East Midlands at Lovell Partnerships, said: “there is high demand for affordable homes to support local communities around the country, and revitalising brownfield sites like this one is crucial to be able to increase the much-needed housing stock in the region.

“This particular development will bring the historic velodrome area that has stood derelict for so long back into use for environmentally friendly and affordable homes. Our team in the East Midlands has extensive regeneration knowledge that we’re looking forward to leveraging to support the council in this latest development.

The Saffron Lane regeneration project is one of a collection of projects that the Lovell Partnerships team in the East Midlands is currently working on, as it continues to solidify itself as a leading developer for the region.

